Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 13

Revelstoke Post Office and Customs Office opened at the corner of First Street and Boyle Avenue in 1926. It became Revelstoke Museum and Archives in 1974. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 491)

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, October 15, 1892

Mrs. Yolande, an expert in the art of hand-reading, or palmistry, has been in town for the past few days. The only hand which is read in this town to any extent is either a “flush” or “three of a kind.”

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, October 17, 1902

The Quadrille club held its opening dance in Selkirk Hall. The members danced to the music of an orchestra. The event was so well attended that if anymore members joined the club, the hall would be too small to serve as their headquarters.

110 years ago: The Mail Herald, October 12, 1912

The Fall Fair carried on and closed out its time in Revelstoke. The remainder of the fair included smoker concerts, horse races, and poultry exhibitions. Lots of local folks took home prizes. The fair was a great success from opening day to closing presenting the people of Revelstoke and communities nearby lots of opportunity.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October, 1922

Two people stopped by O.K. Garage asking for money for dinner. The employee working obliged. After business hours, the two returned and took the money from the register to get out of town. Due to a number of similarly planned robberies, the Chief urged businesses to refrain from giving money to those asking for, “dinner money.” He instead offered that citizens send those asking to the station and to tell them that food and overnight accommodation can be provided at the station instead if needed.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, October 14, 1932

After an exciting tournament, local athlete, Laura Purvis won her third consecutive golf championship cup for the ladies’ section of the Golf Club. Isabel Coursier’s sister, Miss Olga Coursier was the runner-up.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review. October 15, 1942

Mayor Hardman read a letter from Ottawa at a council meeting that outlined the plans for a local ration board made up of volunteers. The board would service Golden and Field as well and was meant to be led by the Mayor himself. The board would oversee all ration related business included the issuing of ration books, tracking of ration books and special allowances.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 16, 1952

Selkirk Hall hosted the Honourable P. A. Gaglardi, minister of Public Works. He had sung his high praise for Revelstoke in Ottawa, arguing that Big Bend Highway should be dustproofed. He explained to his audience at Selkirk Hall that his ideas were shot down. His admiration of Revelstoke was not shaken by this. He continued on to insist Big Bend be called the Trans-Canada as, “Big Bend suggests nothing but big boulders and headaches.”

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 11, 1962

A film featuring Revelstoke by Guy L. Coté entitled, “Railroaders,” won acclaim. The film was praised for its eye opening depiction of the work that went into keeping trains running throughout the variable climates during the year in areas such as Revelstoke. The film was shown in a course featuring eleven weeks of National Film Board screenings held at a high school in Armstrong.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 12, 1972

Three members of the local Historical Association attended a seminar in Fort Langley. There they learned of a Federal Fund intended for upgrading smaller museums like the one operating here in Revelstoke. The only stipulation attached to the fund was that museums must be upgraded to fire proof buildings. The old post office was indeed already fire proofed and thus the perfect fit for a museum. The museum moved in to the former Post Office building in 1974.

40 years ago: The Review, October 14, 1982

Downie Street Sawmill employees were almost at a year of being laid off. The mill was shut down due to economic circumstance with no distinct plan to reopen. A group of laid off workers attempted but failed to have the mill decertified.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 16, 1992

Moberly Park Manor received provincial funding to construct a sunroom. The sunroomwould expand the small common space and would alleviate the “closed-in” feeling that winter often brought to Moberly when the snow would block the windows.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, October 16, 2002

It was announced that the Coursier Dam south of Revelstoke would be decommissioned. The dam posed a threat to breach which would flood a portion of highway 23, taking any cars in its path with it. After the reservoir was drained, there would be a plan to replant the reservoir area.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

