Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 14

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, October 21, 1893

Revelstoke Station is rapidly assuming the appearance of a thriving town. Mackenzie Avenue, a very fine thoroughfare, is being built on both sides. The new Catholic Church is on the west side. A new barber shop was located on the north side of the drug store, and Mr. Howson added 20 feet to the length of his furniture warehouse.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, October 17, 1908

The new Bank of Commerce building was preparing to open within a few days, once the interior work was completed. The building, located at 207 Mackenzie Avenue, was built at a cost of $20,000.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 16, 1918

Pioneer resident Charles Holten passed away at the age of 49 of heart failure. Holten came to Revelstoke in 1885 and was one of the discoverers of the Silver Cup mine in the Lardeau. He was one of the original directors of the Revelstoke Water, Light, and Power Co., which provided the first water and electrical services to Revelstoke. He was one of the partners in the Enterprise Brewery, which opened in 1897. His home at 1221 First Street West, built in 1897, is still considered one of Revelstoke’s most beautiful heritage homes.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 17, 1928

The Department of Dominion Parks was making improvements to the ski jump on Mount Revelstoke. A new judge’s stand was just completed, in addition to a second one which had been built the previous year. Both stands were built-in and afforded protection from the elements.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 21, 1948

Revelstoke youngsters will be guests of the Kinsmen Club at a big Halloween party in the Civit Centre.

“Shell-Out” tickets were mailed to every householder in Revelstoke, to give to children who come trick-or-treating. The tickets can then be exchanged at the party for prizes and candy.

This idea was first implemented during World War II, when rationing was in place and candy was in short supply.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 16, 1958

A big rock blast was carried out just west of Albert Canyon during construction of the Trans-Canada Highway. The blast lifted 6,000 cubic feet of rock. Despite the fact that the detonation took place only 300 feet from the CPR tracks, not a rock fell near them. Nor did any find their way in the Illecillewaet River only 150 feet from the blast.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 17, 1968

“Chico” Burrell, known as the Clown Prince of Basketball, will lead the Harlem Clowns when they play in the local gymnasium on October 24. Chico was pivot man and comic star for 12 years with the Harlem Globetrotters before joining the Clowns seven years ago.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 18, 1978

The provincial government announced that grants-in-lieu of taxes would be received soon by municipalities. The total amount payable was up by $4.2 million over the previous year due to changes made in the formula to determine grants-in-lieu, as well as the decision by the BC Buildings Corporation to pay grants on their properties on the same basis. Revelstoke was to receive $32,018.67, compared to $7,707.75 in 1977, an increase of 315.4 percent.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 16, 1998

Parks Canada was close to completing a restoration project on the Nakimu Caves in Glacier National Park.

Parks Canada staff worked alongside volunteers from the Friends of Mount Revelstoke and Glacier, and members of the Alberta Speleological Society for four autumns to remove old catwalks and ladders set up during the early 1900s, when the caves were open as a tourist attraction.