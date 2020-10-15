Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 15

A look at our local history as recorded in newspaper archives going back more than 100 years

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Oct. 18, 1890

The contract for the public school building was let to the firm of James McDonald and Co., for the sum of $2,675. The building was to be 75 feet by 26 wide, with two classrooms to accommodate 60 pupils each. The school was expected to be completed by January 1891. It was built on the far end of the former Mountain View School property.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 18, 1899

The F. Robinson Lumber Co. sawmill started two logging camps – one across the river, and one up the Big Bend wagon road.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Oct. 12, 1910

Revelstoke is welcoming the return of the Allen players, who had record audiences on their last visit with a full house every night during their three-week run of plays. They will be here only one week at the Edison theatre with a new repertoire of plays.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 14, 1920

A De Havilland 9 biplane landed in Revelstoke on October 13, piloted by Captain G.A. Thompson and accompanied by Lt.-Col. Arthur Tylee, commanding officer on the Canadian Airforce. The trip was part of a trans-Canada flight involving several different planes and pilots. The plane landed on the Sam Crowle farm, south of Revelstoke, close to the site of the present airport. This was the first plane to land in Revelstoke, and it attracted a large crowd of onlookers.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 15, 1930

City Council was considering spending up to $50,000 on relief work for municipal infrastructure projects, if they could be assured matching funding from the provincial government. There was massive unemployment due to the Great Depression, and it was hoped that this project would provide jobs.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct.17, 1940

The destroyer H.M.C.S. “Columbia,” named after the Columbia River and recently acquired by Canada from the British Admiralty, was to be presented with a large framed photograph of the Columbia River at Revelstoke, with Mount Begbie in the background. The photograph was hand-coloured by Estelle Dickey.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 12, 1950

The annual fall cattle round-up in Sidmouth was in full swing, with cattle to be shipped to Vancouver in the next two days. Stanley and Fred Hall also took a truck load of hogs to market in Armstrong. Sidmouth and Hall’s Landing were about 20 miles south of Revelstoke.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 13, 1960

Happy Time School for children with developmental delays was to be officially opened on October 17. The school was built on what is now the property of Revelstoke Secondary School, and the building was removed prior to construction of the current RSS.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 15, 1970

Two separate fatal car crashes occurred one month apart at Silver Creek bridge, on the Trans-Canada Highway 20 miles east of Revelstoke. On September 14, a father and son from Vancouver died, and on October 13, a couple from Vancouver died at the same spot. Both were single vehicle accidents, and both vehicles struck the bridge abutment.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 17, 1990

Westar Timber Ltd. laid off 135 workers in Revelstoke because of the slow forest economy. The lay-offs affected independent logging contractors and haulers. Area manager Geoff Bekker said slow housing starts in the US, high interest rates, stumpage fees and the high Canadian dollar were all factors in the downturn in the industry.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Oct. 18, 2000

Revelstoke took gold in seven categories in SnoRiders West magazine’s second annual survey of best venue for snowmobiling. Revelstoke was voted the favourite snowmobiling site in B.C., the most scenic with the best mountain riding, the best groomed trail riding, the best powder riding, the most challenging terrain, and the place where snowmobilers most want to ride. SnoRiders West awarded the Canadian Avalanche Association’s Revelstoke office a silver award for its efforts to develop avalanche safety.

