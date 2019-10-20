Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 17

Queen Victoria Hospital was located on the site of the current Save-On Foods store. The nursing school operated there from 1914 to 1935. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 3555)

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 18, 1899

A new bridge had been built across the Illecillewaet, and the old bridge one mile south had been repaired by the settlers in the region, who were threatening to deny access to anyone who had not helped to repair it. A. Williamson, a farmer at Williamson’s Lake, appealed to the local Gold Commissioner, H.N. Coursier, to intervene, but was told that nothing could be done. The Herald “does not think the gold commissioner’s policy of masterly inactivity is at all defensible.”

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Oct. 16, 1909

A local business syndicate acquired from the CPR the land behind the CPR hotel above the station, and named their new suburb, “Clearview.” They planned to subdivide the block into 50 building lots with a frontage of 50 feet by a depth of 120 feet. The lots were to be sold by auction within the next two weeks.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 16, 1919

Radha K. Gardner of Salmon Arm and Alma M. Loyst of Chase received their diplomas as graduates of the nursing school at Queen Victoria Hospital. The nurse training school began in 1914 and continued operate until 1935.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 16, 1929

The newly-organized Revelstoke Rotary Club received their charter at a banquet at the King Edward hotel on Oct. 10. Rotary Governor Dr. T.R. Cunningham of Spokane presented the charter to J.J. Horn, who was installed as the first President of the new club. Rotarians attended from Vernon, Kamloops, Vancouver, New Westminster, Trail, and other communities. Happy 90th anniversary to Revelstoke Rotary Club!

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 20, 1939

Allen Jessop, a local militiaman on guard duty in Rogers Pass, had an encounter with a large silver tip grizzly bear. The bear continued to advance on Jessop even after he shot at it, and used his bayonet. The grizzly lunged at Jessop and broke his rifle in two. Jessop headed for a tree, but the bear finally rolled over and died.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 20, 1949

A work bee for members of the Revelstoke Ski Club took place at the Nels Nelsen jump, with members working on a new judge’s stand, and painting the exterior of the coffee house.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 15, 1959

Two houses were removed at the corner of Boyle Avenue and Victoria Road to make way for the construction of a British American Oil Company service station. One house was set on fire, while the other was moved.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 16, 1967

A presentation on Oct. 23 was planned to give residents a chance to find out more about the proposed face-lift project for downtown Revelstoke. The project was expected to improve the look of downtown buildings and solve the cluttered sign problem.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 17, 1979

Arrow Heights School was preparing for their grand opening ceremony on Friday, Oct. 19. The new school featured a full gymnasium and eight classrooms. The principal was Dave White.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, Oct. 18, 1989

Revelstoke boxers Jason Towns and Patrick Houlgrave brought home gold medals from the B.C. Diamond Gloves boxing event in Burnaby. Houlgrave also earned the best novice prospect award.

