Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 21

Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh had a 20 minute stop in Revelstoke in October 1951. She was greeted by the scout master. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1368)

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Oct. 24, 1891

A man came within 10 feet of a silvertip bear in Illecillewaet. Although the bear approached him in a friendly way, the man reacted defensively. He broke a walking stick across the bear’s nose, and then quickly jumped into the water. The bear calmly walked away after a few minutes, and the man claimed that he ran all the way back to the C.P.R. tracks.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 19, 1901

The machinery for the steamboat S.S. Revelstoke arrived in town. The boat was expected to be in use in the fall.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Oct. 18, 1911

The Allen Players, a performance company, arranged for a hospital benefit performance in town. They planned to do the play “In the Bishop’s Carriage”. All of the proceeds from the tickets would go to the hospital.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 20, 1921

An indoor soccer game was hosted at the R.R.Y.M.C.A. Indoor soccer had only been invented a few years prior, and this was Revelstoke’s introduction to the soccer adaptation.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 23, 1931

Premier Dr. S.F. Tolmie and the Attorney-General came to town to address Revelstoke’s citizens at Selkirk hall. Many attended the speech where the premier discussed the plans to handle the depression and unemployment rates in B.C.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 23, 1941

The Liberals had their eighth successive win in the provincial election. They did not obtain a majority, however, and there was discussion of a possible coalition with the Conservatives. Revelstoke’s representative would once again be Harry Johnston.

70 years ago: Oct. 18, 1951

Thirteen local veteran railwaymen were assigned to work the Royal train for the Revelstoke division. The train, carrying Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh, had a 20 minute stop scheduled in Revelstoke for the Friday.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 19, 1961

The Central TV System blacked out in town. After inspection of the cables on Mount Revelstoke, the aluminium connections to an amplifier were found chewed through and damaged. Hair was left behind as evidence that a bear had chewed through the wires. Some people suggested that the bear damaged the cable in protest of the new American station.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 21, 1971

The Columbia Sports and Marine Ltd. had their grand opening on Oct. 23 at their new location at 601 Victoria Rd. The company mainly focused on snowmobile and marine service.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 21, 1981

There was a vote regarding the restructuring of Revelstoke. The majority of voters, 67.3 per cent, supported the restructuring. The outcome meant that the areas of Big Eddy, Revelstoke Dam, South Revelstoke, the eastern portion of the C.P.R. hill, and Arrow Heights to the Red Devil Hill would become the new community of Greater Revelstoke. This vote tripled the size of Revelstoke.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Oct. 23, 1991

The school board voted for a 25 per cent raise for its members. Some people found the $2,000 increase in annual pay alarming and questioned the decision. They were concerned individual’s motivation to join the board would shift from interest in education to financial incentive.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Oct. 24, 2001

Members of the S.O.S. Global Rescue walk arrived in Revelstoke as a part of their peace walk from Vancouver to Calgary. Their goal was to raise awareness of the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China. Three other groups were walking sections between Calgary and Toronto.

