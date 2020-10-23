Mackenzie Avenue, with Mount Macpherson in the background, in 1940. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 655)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 22

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Oct.18, 1890

Three Revelstoke and area merchants had branch stores in other parts of the district. J. Fred Hume, owner of one of the first general stores in Revelstoke, had a branch location at Nelson, and E.S. Wilson and Company had a second store at Ainsworth. Green Bros., of Illecillewaet, had a branch store at Sproat (near present-day Castlegar).

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 19, 1900

Harry Edwards, the taxidermist, was moving into the store previously occupied by Field and Bews, druggists, on Second Street.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Oct. 19, 1910

A distinguished party passed through Revelstoke the previous week en route for Vancouver, consisting of His Highness the Crown Prince of Hess, a relative of the Kaiser of Germany. It was believed that he planned to purchase a considerable tract of land in the Columbia River Valley near Windermere.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 21, 1920

In a recent provincial election, the majority of electors voted “wet” in a question about the continuation of prohibition on alcohol sales. The vote meant that alcohol sales would be allowed, with government control. This was the creation of the Liquor Control Board, and government liquor stores. Revelstoke voters supported the “wet” vote by 487 to 372. There was still a strong temperance movement in Revelstoke and other parts of B.C. which campaigned against liquor sales.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 22, 1930

It was noted that Revelstoke’s main business street was often spelled incorrectly as McKenzie. The correct spelling is Mackenzie, after Alexander Mackenzie, second Prime Minister of Canada. Mount Mackenzie was also named after him.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 24, 1940

The Revelstoke Board of Trade met with City Council and recommended that private homeowners who were renting rooms to tourists be approved and licensed. This would ensure that premises were clean, and were offering reasonable rates for accommodation. Mayor Hardman pointed out that council could not license homes renting out only one room.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 19, 1950

A crew on the asbestos property at Sidmouth, south of Revelstoke, reported that they saw a UFO near their property. The engineer in charge of the work stated that they saw a strange oval-shaped object with a bluish white light in the heavens above the property. He said that it resembled a huge light globe, swinging to and fro and he estimated it to be about 30,000 feet up in the sky.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 20, 1960

Approval of the $450 million storage program on the Canadian side of the Columbia River was announced on Oct. 19, 1960 by Canada and the United States. The report by a team of negotiators recommended dams at Mica Creek on the Columbia; at the outlet of Arrow Lakes near the international boundary and at the outlet of Duncan Lake in West Kootenay.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 22, 1980

Revelstoke Liquor Store was robbed by a man wielding a shotgun. He stole a considerable amount of money, but was later apprehended.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Oct. 24, 1990

City Hall was receiving suggestions on what to do with the former Selkirk School property on Sixth Street. The most popular suggestions were to turn the land into a park, or to build a housing complex for senior citizens. The City was seeking further input from residents before making a decision.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Oct. 25, 2000

The Columbia Mountains Institute organized a three-day conference featuring research reports and workshops on bears and how communities in B.C. and Alberta were dealing with bear-human conflicts.

 

Most Read