Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 24

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 25, 1899

Two handsome monuments were recently erected in the cemetery. A red polished granite column was erected over the grave of Thomas James Lyttle, a railway engineer who died in a boiler explosion west of Revelstoke on Nov. 11, 1898. The other monument was a white marble headstone at the head of the grave of Samuel Bolton, a CPR timekeeper who died of an illness on Nov. 30, 1899.

110 Years Ago. Mail Herald, Oct. 27, 1909

The first trial against Kootenay Frank began in Nelson for a murder along the Columbia. The victim, who is described only as a Chinese man sold Frank liquor and after consuming it they got in a fierce quarrel. This resulted in Frank hitting the man over the head, killing him instantly. After two hours of deliberation Frank was not charged as it was decided it was in self-defence.

100 Years Ago. Mail Herald, Oct. 27, 1919

The idea of an ice skating and curling rink was introduced to city council. It was a large project and required 700 shares at ten dollars each to fund it. The size of the structure would vary depending on the level of funding received for the project. It was possible there may be only a curling rink built.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 23, 1929

A skeleton was found on an island in the Columbia River. The remains did not constitute a full skeleton and there were tattered clothes and a broken watch found near it. It was suspected that the remains were of Bert Glover who went over the Columbia River canyon while taking supplies for provincial government roadwork.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 27, 1939

Heather Lodge, at the summit of Mount Revelstoke National Park was opened to the public. The fireplace, built by H. Hunt, was just completed. Craig Rutherford, whose enterprise was responsible for the erection of the new facility, has placed local skier Don McCrae in charge. Meals and accommodation were available at nominal cost.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 27, 1949

New neon signs have brightened up Revelstoke’s business section. These have been erected at the premises of Donaldson Drug, Revelstoke Drug, Bews Jewellery, Faffy’s Shoe Renew, and a large sign for the Revelstoke Hotel. The Revelstoke Review has added a large three-colour neon sign with an electric clock underneath.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 22, 1959

Coming downgrade on the approach to Mars Creek Bridge on the Big Bend Highway on October 21, a heavily loaded logging truck driven by Ronald Dedosenco failed to make the turn and plunged through the wooden guard rail into the gorge 100 feet below. The driver was pinned inside the cab, which was completely covered by logs. Passersby assisted Dedosenco, and with some difficulty, he was finally freed and taken to hospital in Revelstoke, where he was recovering.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 23, 1969

Dr. Donald R. Morrow arrived in Revelstoke recently to join the staff of the Medical Clinic. He and his wife and two young daughters travelled here by car from Montreal. Dr. Morrow graduated by the University of Saskatchewan and took his surgical training in Baltimore and Montreal.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 24, 1979

The Art Gallery was opened on the second floor of the Museum building on October 27, featuring a show of the city-owned Centennial Collection as well as a display of works by other local artists. The gallery was scheduled to be open on Saturday afternoon, staffed by volunteers.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Time Review, Oct. 27, 1999

Gail Bernacki was acclaimed to her first term as mayor of Revelstoke. The municipal election to choose the city councillors was scheduled for Nov. 20.

