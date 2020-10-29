Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 29

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Nov. 1, 1890

The Revelstoke Total Abstinence Society held a gathering recently. A program of music and recitations were given by the church choir. A paper was read by Mr. Robson advocating the principle of total abstinence of alcohol for the individual and prohibition for the country. Thirty-six people took an abstinence pledge and joined the society.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct.30, 1900

Captain Taylor, of the Revelstoke company of Rocky Mountain Rangers, was asked to have the two lots promised by the city for a drill hall to be deeded over to the Dominion Government so that construction could begin. The Revelstoke Drill Hall opened in 1902, and currently houses Trans-Canada Fitness.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Oct. 26, 1910

A new brick power plant containing a 900 horse power turbine and a 450 Kw. generator was nearing completion and was expected to be the most powerful unit in the province. $97,000 had already been raised towards the project although the council estimated another $30,000 would need to be raised.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 28, 1920

Revelstoke’s new rector, The Rev. Dean Gretton of Enderby preached at the evening service this week at St. Peters church. Although not commencing his duties until November, he made a visit to get acquainted with his future congregation. He made a speech discussing social justice as the basis of Christianity and the need for good will to all in these troubling times.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 29, 1930

Completing exploration work in the north, a large Fairchild cabin plane arrived in Revelstoke from Prince George. After circling over the city it made its landing on the Columbia River at Columbia Park.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 31, 1940

Local skiers have shown considerable interest in Ottawa’s decision to purchase 6000 pairs of skis for the Canadian Army in order to form a ski battalion. Local boys in the army like George Davis of the Westminster Regiment are already excellent skiers.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct.26, 1950

The Big Bend section of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closing for the winter. It will be closed until around May 22 or when spring weather returns.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 27, 1960

G. Harvey of the B.C. Power Commission arrived in Revelstoke to begin a survey of properties in the valley that would be affected by the Arrow Lakes dam project.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 29, 1970

Vic Camozzi, well-known business man was elected the new president of the Mt. Mackenzie Ski Developments Ltd. The ski shop at the hill was leased to Klaus Ortwein. Many activities were planned this year at the hill such as the Revelstoke Slalom Derby.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 29, 1980

Jack Ewasiuk, A.K.A. Maurice, was arrested again near Nelson after his escape as a suspect of the huge liquor heist here in town. It was rumored that he made his escape along the switch back on Mt. Revelstoke by jumping out of the slowed cop car while recovering the stolen loot stashed on the mountain. He disappeared along a hiking trail but was re-captured later that week 22 miles east of Revelstoke.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 31, 1990

The Rod and Gun Club put in a request to the city council to change a bylaw so that trespassers can be charged for using the rifle range as a shooting gallery. This was in response to multiple complaints of trespassing and high caliber slug rounds found on the premises. Several copies of the key to get into the range had also gone missing.

