Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 3

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 4, 1899

Machinists in the employ of the Canadian Pacific Railway walked out in a strike in all CPR machine shops between Port Arthur, Ontario and Vancouver, including the men at Revelstoke.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Oct. 2, 1909

A daring robbery took place when the furniture and carpets were stolen from the house of J.E. Taylor, and recently occupied by W.H. Pratt. Some of the furniture was so bulky and heavy it could only have been removed by a vehicle, showing the boldness of the thieves. The value of the furniture stolen amounted to $300. Emma Skinner lately pleaded guilty to this and other thefts and explained that she had a trolley to remove large pieces of furniture.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 2, 1919

Improvements were being planned to the toboggan slide on CPR hill. The slide built the previous year ended in a curve, causing some damage to toboggans and tobagganers. The slide was expected to be double-tracked and to be planked from top to bottom, eliminating bumps and curves. The double-track would allow for races.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 6, 1939

George Charne was expecting to open his new Interior Tire Company building next week. The up-to-date automobile service and repair building was located at 521 First St. West and included a large show-room.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 6, 1949

Kootenay-West Member of Parliament H.W. Herridge spoke in the House of Commons calling for compensation to Canada for loss of the country’s navigation rights on the Columbia River due to the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam in Washington state. Herridge stated that the dam interfered with river travel and salmon spawning and blocked off what had been a waterway of the great potential value of B.C.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 1, 1959

Avalanche protection was being planned for the Rogers Pass section of the Trans-Canada Highway. The National Research Council engaged the services of engineer Peter Schaerer of Switzerland, an expert in the field of avalanche research. The avalanche research crew was conducting research on avalanche paths, snow conditions, and the best avalanche defence methods.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 2, 1969

Several local high school students took part in an 18-mile fundraising walk to raise money for the construction of Moberly Manor. The students started out from the civic centre and walked nine miles down the old south road and back.

40 Years Ago, Revelstoke Review, Oct. 3, 1979

The novel, The Wave, by Ottawa journalist Christopher Hyde was recently published. The fictional story dealt with a slide into the reservoir behind Mica Dam, which caused a giant wave and in turn, ruptures the Revelstoke Dam, completely destroying the communities of Mica Dam, Revelstoke, and Trail, and knocking out the Hanford, Washington nuclear power station.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Time, Oct. 4, 1989

The first Elderhostel program in Revelstoke ended with 19 senior citizens from Canada and the USA taking part in the program that was sponsored by Okanagan College, Friends of Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park, and the Chamber of Commerce. Participants took part in nature study, field trips to local attractions, and social events. The program provided an opportunity for seniors to combine travel through Canada, the USA, and abroad with educational programs.

