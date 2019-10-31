Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 31

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 28, 1899

Three men suspected of the murder of Gordon Winters in Winnipeg were captured by police at the Revelstoke train station. They were apprehended after a detective working on the case notified the Revelstoke police who promptly arrested the men after they arrived by train. One man aggressively resisted arrest and had to be chased down.

110 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 30, 1909

The Big Bend Lumber Co.’s new mill in Arrowhead was burned down. The double band mill, engine and boiler houses and plant were completely destroyed. The mill was the pioneer mill at Arrowhead and was built in 1903 by Theodore Ludgate, the original organizer of Big Bend Lumber. There was only one man injured from falling through the timbers but it was not serious.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 30, 1919

A Branch of the Women’s Missionary Society was organized in Revelstoke. Mrs. Pentland was returning from Toronto to Vancouver and stopped in Revelstoke to help organize a branch within Revelstoke.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 27, 1949

Donald K. Faris returned from the interior of China. He was in engaged in work associated with the damming of the Yellow River and been closely associated with various groups in the area. He was special speaker at the United Church. Farris did missionary work in Honan and was interned by the Japanese. He also worked with the R.C.A.F. and was sent by UNRRA back to China to help the devastated country.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 29, 1959

The radios around town went dead in the morning, causing issues with communication around town. CBC inspectors had to come in to check on the radio booster in the CP rail office and had it back up and running by the next day

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 30, 1969

Elzear Duquette, also known as “King of the Walk” stopped in to Revelstoke to rest a few days before continuing his journey across Canada. He is walking from Montreal to Vancouver, where he will take a ship to Japan and hike up to Expo 70. To carry his things he pulls behind him a 200 pound coffin shaped wagon to hold his things and as sleeping quarters along the road.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 31, 1979

In protest against low wages teachers in Revelstoke cut out extracurricular activities in the High school completely. This angered students causing them to demonstrate and protest against this; the demonstration was held outside of school board offices. The demonstration quickly devolved into a noisy riot, Students began throwing eggs and tried to break into the building, when the director of instruction asked the students to return to school they refused and tried to break into his office by kicking down the door.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 1, 1989

CP Rail stored a petroleum substance known as bunker C oil in the lagoon at the East end of the rail yard for decades. “There is no big problem here,” said superintendent Tom Brown. Bunker C is a crude form of petroleum and over the years becomes a thick tarry substance. Without the mobility of liquid it was thought to be safe from contaminating any water, but the ministry of environment needed to meet with CP to confirm this was true.

