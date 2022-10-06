Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 6

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, October 8, 1892

A few days prior a motley crew of sorts made their best attempt to cross the Columbia river by their own means and ended up instead entertaining the whole town with their series of unfortunate events. The three unnamed fishers attempted to build a raft. They used drift wood, which was water logged and quickly sank. As the raft sank they were witnessed undressing to keep their clothes dry until they eventually gave up. The raft fell apart and the three got out of the river drenched. Many folks heard the squishing of their water soaked boots as they walked home.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, October 9, 1902

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hospital held a well-attended meeting for the purpose of electing officers. The membership was set at an annual fee of $1. A Mrs. Dent was voted to the chair and a Miss McKinnon was elected secretary. More than 50 members were enrolled.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, October 9, 1912

The fifth Fall Fair and Exhibition opened its doors. With a lucky stroke of good weather, the fair was a huge success and far larger than expected. The Honourable Price Ellison praised the fair going on to explain that the land in the district was such that, “you can live and grow fat, on the business of agriculture.” He stressed the importance of prosperous agriculturalists living on these lands.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 4, 1922

Mr. George Laforme’s immaculate work on his farm took centre stage. Mr. Laforme’s ten acres yielded fruits that were up to provincial horticultural standards. Mr. Laforme was proud of a variety of crops, and more specifically a variety of apple crops. Laforme’s commercial crop of that summer consisted of McIntosh Reds, Delicious, Wealthy, and Spy.

90 years ago: the Revelstoke Review, October 7, 1932

A historical society was to be formed the following Tuesday. The goal of the society was to shed light on the history in the local area and how it played a large part in the story of Canada as a whole. The society planned to become an affiliate of the British Columbia Historical Association.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, October 8, 1942

The Rocky Mountain Rangers and local branch of the Canadian Legion were hosting a dance and carnival to raise funds which would enable the Women’s Emergency Corps to send Christmas parcels to all those who were from Revelstoke who were serving overseas during the war.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 9, 1952

It was a big week in Revelstoke with two large groups travelling to the city. The Pentecostal Tabernacle was expecting to a hold a rally in Selkirk Hall. It would be a District Fellowship meeting comprised of all Pentecostal assemblies from Merritt to Kelowna. Additionally, the local group of Jehovah’s Witnesses had been busy arranging their first local circuit assembly. They were attempting to find accommodation for the hundreds of people travelling to Revelstoke for their event.

60 years ago: 1962

Glen MacPherson, president of Okanagan Helicopters, touched down in Revelstoke. His visit to Revelstoke was mainly a research trip to explore future opportunities for helicopter services in Revelstoke. He saw helicopters in Revelstoke’s future as the area’s tourism industry took off.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, October 6, 1972

The Revelstoke Knights of Columbus’ annual auction was slated to be televised for the first time. Not only would the event be televised, but all proceeds would be put toward the renovations at Queen Victoria Hospital. The hospital had been approved for the construction of a six-bedroom extended care unit and was looking for funding.

40 years ago: The Review, October 6, 1982

Venues were decided upon for the coming B.C. Winter Games which would take place in Revelstoke in 1983. Provincial counterparts came to town to evaluate possible venues with technical director Brian Hawksworth. The budget for the games was set to be around $32 000.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 9, 1992

A public hearing in Revelstoke drew a crowd of five hundred people to discuss the proposed deal between Westar Timber and Evans Forests Products of Golden for tree farm license 55. The Revelstoke Environmental Action Committee worried that without the deal being made after a proper inventory, TFL 55 may be overcut by Evans Forests Products.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, October 9, 2002

The city cut down white pines which were growing in the Grizzly Plaza planters. The trees root systems had grown too large for their homes. New, smaller, non-fruiting plum trees would replace the fallen trees.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

