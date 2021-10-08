Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 7

Revelstoke Arch in Vancouver for the Royal Visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and York, 1901. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 594)

Madison Bridal

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Oct. 10, 1891

Passengers on the Lytton steamer spotted a caribou on the beach along the Columbia River. Some passengers disgracefully threw items at the caribou, but it remained calm and walked away uninjured.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald Oct. 5, 1901 and Oct. 9, 1901

Citizens of Revelstoke made an arch to represent the city in Vancouver for the Royal visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and York (later King George V and Queen Mary.) The arch featured a map of the mining districts on one side, and oil paintings of camping scenes on the other. It had two Union Jacks, ores from Revelstoke sitting at the base and three caribou heads. Men dressed up in mining gear stood at either side along with the mayor.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Oct.7, 1911

About forty to fifty people from Revelstoke attended the Nakusp fair. After attending the fair, men from Arrow Lake were inspired to form the Arrow Lakes Fruit Growers Association.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 6, 1921

Many locals attended the “Made in France” exhibition train while it was in town. The train held various exhibits in the train cars including topics on art, literature and science, industrial exhibits and clothing. A formal meeting was held at Rex Theatre to welcome the French officials to the city.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 9, 1931

Citizens of Revelstoke contributed to the big success of the annual “Shower” of the Queen Victoria Hospital through their thoughtful donations.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 9, 1941

There was an inauguration of a new telephone system: the new central energy switchboard. Civic officials were invited to the opening event. The event involved the first inaugural calls and an explanation of the switchboard.

70 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 4, 1951

Five local youth were in a car when it plunged into the Columbia River at the underpass on golf course road. One boy was thrown from the car to the edge of the river, and the other four had to swim to safety. Everybody was uninjured apart from some scratches and bruises.

60 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 5, 1961

There was continued discussion regarding the potential new arena in Revelstoke. The city planned to ask citizens their opinion about adding $1.80 per month onto light bills to help finance the $150,000 arena.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 7, 1971

Two employees of a hotel at Rogers Pass were attacked by a grizzly bear while out for a hike. One was able to walk back to the hotel to report the incident, and they found the other hiker ninety minutes later. Both went to the hospital and survived the attack.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 7, 1981

The mayor announced a referendum for the restructuring of Revelstoke. All requests for the restructuring project were approved and received.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Oct. 9, 1991

Individuals from railroad unions were aggravated by the CP and CN Rail attempting to amalgamate the unions into one group. Although some were willing to consider the joining of groups, they did not want the decision forced upon them.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Oct. 10, 2001

Revelstoke participated in the national Communities in Bloom competition for the first time. After a tour in the summer, the judges scored Revelstoke with a “three-bloom” rating for their revitalization and landscaping.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local HistoryRevelstoke