Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 12

This memorial stone was placed on the grave of Anglican priest Reverend Frank Alfred Ford in September of 1899, several months after his death. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2484)

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Sept. 13, 1899

The memorial stone for the grave of Rev. Frank Ford was placed in the cemetery on Sept. 11 by Robert Howson, funeral director. It takes the form of a handsome white marble cross over five feet high. Rev. Ford was killed at Albert Canyon railway station on Jan. 29, 1899, when he fell under a train.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Sept. 11, 1909

The second annual Fall Fair was held at Columbia Park (now part of the Golf Course) under the auspices of the Revelstoke Agricultural Society. The fair included a gun club shoot and horse races, as well as displays of animals, vegetables, flowers, and hand crafted items.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 11, 1919

A terrible tragedy took place on Sept. 10, when Reg Upper died as a result of a gunshot wound. He was returning from a hunting trip to Greeley, and stopped his car on Mackenzie Avenue to let out Guy Barber in front of his jewelry store. One of the hunting dogs hit the trigger on a loaded rifle, which discharged into Mr. Upper, penetrating his lung. Upper was a former city police officer, and had a farm in Columbia Park with his wife and seven children.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 11, 1929

John Inkster, leader of the local pipe band, has received two first-prize medals awarded by the Trail Caledonian Society at their recent competition. Inkster also recently took place in a Highland Festival at Banff.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 15, 1939

A Women’s Emergency Corps was formed in Revelstoke to coordinate war efforts on the home front. From the enthusiasm of the meeting there can be no doubt that the women of Revelstoke will do their share in prosecuting whatever part of the responsibilities of Canada at war, which may fall to them.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 15, 1949

At last week’s meeting of the Board of Trade, discussion centred around delays caused by the Canadian Pacific Railway in clearing the Mackenzie Avenue crossing, and the one on the Big Bend Highway just north of the city. Tourists had complained about lengthy waits at the Big Bend crossing. A committee was named to speak to the CPR superintendent about the issue.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 10, 1959

A report from Washington last weekend said the International Joint Commission is reported near agreement on Canadian and U.S. development of Columbia River power. General McNaughton, chairman of the Canadian section, is understood to have discussed the details with Canadian departments.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 11, 1969

City council agreed to supply Mount Mackenzie Ski Development with three-phase power, but owner Paul Mair rejected the offer, claiming that the costs were too high. Mair stated that rejection of the proposal meant that a planned amalgamation with Mount Revelstoke Winter Sports Limited would not go ahead.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, Sept. 13, 1989

The Mount Begbie School Parents’ Group met with B.C. Education Minister Anthony Brummett during his visit to Revelstoke and expressed the need for the school to have a larger gym and additional classrooms. He urged the group to push the district to include the school expansion as a high priority.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Sept. 15, 1999

One year after she was reported missing, the file on Brianne Wolgram remained open. The 19-year-old woman was last seen on Sept. 5, 1998, between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., at the 7-Eleven on Victoria Road. The RCMP and the Missing Children Society of Canada released composite drawings of two of three young women who were seen with Wolgram before she was reported missing. In 2019, the case remains open, and any potential witnesses have never been identified or located.