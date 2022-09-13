Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 13

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: Kootenay Mail, September 10, 1892

Grading of the streets both at the station and the lower town was completed. Front Street was levelled and gravelled for its whole distance, filling in the hollows where water collected up to a foot-and-a-half in rainy weather. There was a complaint that the side streets were not graded to the same level as Front Street.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, September 11, 1902

A by-law vote was scheduled for September 17th to authorize the purchase of the electric light and waterworks plants from the Revelstoke Water, Light, and Power Co. The company was formed before Revelstoke was incorporated as a city in 1899, and the city felt that owning the assets of the company would decrease costs to consumers.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, September 11, 1912

Mrs. Mary Schafer delivered an illustrated lecture on “The Mountain Scenery of Canada” to a crowded house at the Empress Theatre. The presentation included a series of pictures taken in the immediate vicinity of Revelstoke. Mary Schafer was a frequent visitor to Glacier House in Rogers Pass, and the author of “Indian Trails” and “Rambles in the Rockies.”

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 6, 1922

One month after the road was opened between Revelstoke and Sicamous, the first fatalities occurred when a car driven by Donald Adams went over the embankment into Summit Lake and two of the six occupants of the car drowned. They were Mrs. Isabelle Steed, age 50, the mother of Donald Adams’ fiancée, and Miss Lister, age 28, the matron of Queen Victoria Hospital. The body of Miss Lister was never recovered.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 9, 1932

Revelstoke residents did well at the Vernon Caledonian Games held on Labour Day. Pipe Major John Inkster won the trophy for piping championship of the Interior, and his seven-year-old son Ian was the winner of the novice piping competition. Helen Perry won the Interior dancing title for girls under 16 in the Highland Fling and Sword Dance.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, September 10, 1942

People were advised that they would not be able to obtain sugar for home canning purposes after the end of September. Sugar so obtained had to be used no later than October 31st. Revision was being made to sugar rationing regulations to allow consumers to buy four weeks’ supply of sugar at one time.

70 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, September 11, 1952

Parents were protesting the use of space in the Civic Centre as classroom space, saying that it was unsuitable. Many stated that the problem was due to a lack of foresight on the part of the school board in not recognizing that the population of school age children was growing.

60 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, September 6, 1962

A crowd of about 3000 people were present at Rogers Pass on September 3, 1962 when Prime Minister John Diefenbaker tamped a two-foot-square piece of pavement into place and declared the Trans-Canada Highway officially open from coast to coast. More than $700 million had been spent on the Rogers Pass section of the highway, $450 million of that from the federal government. An earlier provincial opening ceremony took place at the end of July.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 7, 1972

The NDP swept into power in the recent provincial election, under the leadership of Dave Barrett. In this riding, Bill King ran up the biggest majority in more than 20 years. Another former Revelstoke local, Doug Kelly, won for the NDP in the riding of Omineca.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 8, 1982

Revelstoke School District 19 announced non-salary cuts of about $86,000. This was to partially fulfill a requirement from the Ministry of Education to reduce the budget by $270,000. Bill MacFarlane, president of the Revelstoke Teachers Association expressed disappointment that the School District was not opposing the government’s restraint program, as was the case with the Vancouver School Board. Revelstoke School Board said that terminations would be a last resort, but salary rollbacks may be required.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, September 8, 1992

The Trans-Canada highway was closed between Revelstoke and Golden for about 9 hours after a transport truck carrying a cargo of pesticide went into the Illecillewaet River. The accident happened near Albert Canyon, about 30 kilometres east of town. The vehicle landed in the river and caught on fire. Some of the cargo spilled into the river and along the bank. Cleanup was under way.

Compiled by Cathy English, Curator of Revelstoke Museum and Archives

