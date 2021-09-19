Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 16

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Sept. 19, 1891

Some very fine vegetable specimens were on display at the Kootenay Star office. Mr. Hamilton brought in a potato from his garden that measured 9.5 inches long and 12.5 inches in circumference, and weighing 2 pounds 4 ounces. Mr. Brownrigg brought in a carrot weighing 24 ounces and measuring 13 inches long and 14 inches in circumference.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Sept.14, 1901

J.H. Young of Comaplix was badly hurt by being thrown from his horse, while on his way to do some work on his claims in the Camborne camp. His horse caught a leg between the logs of the corduroy road, making it plunge forward, and pitching Young over the horse’s head on to the bridge, where he was trampled on by the horse. His leg was badly bruised.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Sept. 14, 1911

At the annual Fall Fair, a horse entered in the Ladies’ Race was ruled off for fraud. The bay gelding “Wild Glen” was ridden by jockey Percy Saltero who disguised himself as a woman in order to enter the race.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 17, 1921

The Rex Theatre hosted Revelstoke’s first ever showing of a Talking and Singing Picture made in British Columbia during the Friday night program. The 45 minute show was photographed by A.D. Kean.

90 years ago: Sept. 18, 1931

According to the census, the population of Revelstoke dropped to 2,683 people. This was a decrease in 99 people from the previously recorded year. In comparison, Salmon Arm, Rossland, Nelson, Cranbrook, and Trail all had an increase in population size. Trail’s population had a notable jump from 3,020 to 7,521.

80 years ago: Sept. 18, 1941

The Rod and Gun Club announced that certain areas in the district were restricted to hunters in order to protect pheasants. The areas included from south of the city limits to Box Canyon on the Illecillewaet, the Greely Creek area, and McKinnon’s Dairy Farm. The Rod and Gun Club had devoted considerable effort to stocking the district with pheasants, and these new measures would ensure that the birds would continue to thrive.

70 years ago: Sept. 13, 1951

Revelstoke city council began tentative plans for a Royal visit. Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh were scheduled to stop for 20 minutes in Revelstoke on their upcoming train journey. E.P. Fulton, MP, read a letter to council explaining the planned visit. A committee was formed to arrange details for the Royal appearance.

60 years ago: Sept. 14, 1961

K. & H. Zirnitis sought permission from City Council to build an apartment motel on the old brewery site, and the corner of Charles Street and Second Street. A discussion ensued as to the correct interpretation of apartment-motels in relation to the zoning for the area. Council moved that permission be given subject to the plans meeting the zoning bylaw.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 16, 1971

Loggers’ Sports Day was held at Centennial Park. Lieutenant-Governor of B.C. John Nicholson, who was on an official visit to Revelstoke, participated in the opening ceremony at Centennial Park, following a parade of logging equipment and fire engines. The event was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 18, 1991

The Revelstoke Environmental Action Committee (REAC) came to an agreement with Fletcher Challenge Ltd. of Armstrong, in which the company would not use aerial spraying in the Revelstoke area, but instead would use backpack spraying. Aerial Spraying had been scheduled for the Pingston and Vanstone areas before this agreement was reached.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Sept. 19, 2001

At least 200 people came to Grizzly Plaza to attend a local memorial service as Canada’s National Day of Mourning for those killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. Funeral director Gary Sulz organized the ceremony at the request of City Hall.

