Arrowhead School in 1957. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2306)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 19

120 Years Ago, Revelstoke Herald, September 20, 1899

Workers were busy clearing the cemetery. They were preserving the shade trees, while clearing off the stumps, fallen timber and underbrush. It was suggested that grass or clover seed would be a good addition, as would the patching up of the wagon road to reach the cemetery. The editor noted, “To see the hearse jolting and crashing over a rough uneven road is distressing to all present.”

110 Years Ago, Mail-Herald, September 18, 1909

The Revelstoke power plant could not keep up with demand for power and caught fire causing a blackout across town. The city council had a meeting to have it replaced.

100 Years Ago, Revelstoke Review, September 18, 1919

The death of Jong Yuen was ruled to be an accident after the jury was unable to determine the cause of his death. The body of Jong Yuen was found in the forest near Cranberry Creek with a fractured skull.

90 Years Ago, Revelstoke Review, September 18, 1929

J.T. Lauthers, Robert Shaw, James Anglin and Peter Grauer scaled Mt. Begbie. They were the first climbers to ascend it since 1915. People from Revelstoke were able to follow the progress of the climbers with the aid of a strong flashlight which could be seen from the town.

80 Years Ago, Revelstoke Review, September 22, 1939

Ogopogo, a fabled sea creature said to inhabit Lake Okanagan was reportedly seen by a dozen men returning to Revelstoke from Osprey Lake.

70 Years Ago, Revelstoke Review, September 22, 1949

A Mr. and Mrs. Anderson left for a fair in Amsterdam. When they returned home they found a grizzly had made its home inside their house. It had taken any open food it could find and destroyed most of their furniture and was inside the house when they got back.

60 Years Ago, Revelstoke Review, September 17, 1959

Arrowhead Elementary had 48 students enrolled from grades 5 to 8. It had two teachers; Mrs. Harold Nicholls taught grades 1 to 4 while Robert Dearin taught grades 5 to 8. Arrowhead also had 12 high school students who were bused into Revelstoke.

50 Years Ago, Revelstoke Review, September 18, 1969

Danny and Ronny Fugino decided to bike from Revelstoke to Victoria to attend university in the fall. They spent six days trekking all the way across B.C. on the their bikes to arrive in Victoria to attend UVIC.

40 Years Ago, Revelstoke Review, September 19, 1979

Fires that year were the worst seen in 25 years. Approximately 18 fires were active around the Revelstoke area that summer including a 1000 acre blaze near Mica Creek and a 70 acre fire bordering Downie Creek.

30 Years Ago, Revelstoke Review, September 20, 1989

Revelstoke hospital staged a mock disaster to test the abilities of its hospital staff. Fifteen students were chosen to act as the victims. The hospital workers were not told it was a simulation and were under the impression it was a real disaster. The staff performed well and there were no issues found with emergency response.

Submitted by Jack Snoddy, assistant with the Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

Previous story
September is Community Foundations Month in B.C.

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 17 degrees

VIDEO: Historic railway equipment moved to Revelstoke museum

The Selkirk Spreader was built specifically for Revelstoke in 1931 and retired in 2005

Columbia-Shuswap governments promised voice in caribou recovery

Population of Frisby-Boulder herd northeast of Sicamous at 11 animals and declining

‘We’re not included and we really need to be’: World’s largest motorcycle relay passes through Revelstoke

The relay has travelled almost 40,000 km and 1,300 riders have taken part.

Kootenay-Columbia incumbent MP responds to Trudeau brownface scandal

Stetski proud of NDP leader Singh’s reaction, which focused on people not power

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many demonstaers were kids and teens who skipped school to take part

Oak Bay father’s testimony at murder trial like plot of ‘bad low-budget movie:’ Crown

Crown alleged Andrew Berry’s ‘entire story of Christmas Day is a lie’

B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

As of Oct. 1, not using chains on the highway when required could net you a $598 ticket

Singh campaigns in Toronto, May in Winnipeg, as Liberal and Tory leaders pause

All parties expected to be back on the campaign trail Sunday

Possible Canadian cases of vaping illnesses being investigated: health officer

‘I think that will be really important to address the overall trend of youth vaping’

Area 51 events mostly peaceful; thousands in Nevada desert

Three more people were arrested Friday on the remote once-secret military base

B.C. First Nation signs agreement to return its land on Vancouver Island

The land on the east coast of Vancouver Island will be returned to the We Wai Kai Nation

Climate protesters temporarily shut down road in downtown Kelowna

Protesters are demanding politicans take action to stop climate change

Vehicle taken by gunpoint in South Okanagan carjacking recovered

Penticton RCMP said the criminal investigation remains very active and ongoing

Most Read