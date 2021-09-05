Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 2

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Aug. 29, 1891

Charles Holten, Thomas Downs, P.M. Walker, John Staubert and H. Ross struck it rich in the Lardeau. After working there for more than a month, they returned with several specimens containing silver, grey copper and lead.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Aug. 31, 1901

A letter to the Herald commented on a recent emergence of a water snake the size of a lead pencil from the author’s water tap. He described it as having “distended jaws and wriggling fiercely in the soda water bottle to which I transferred it. It did not present an inviting addition to the drinking water of the city.” The author “took the liberty of leaving the water snake at the residence of a professional man, lately appointed as an official of the city”.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Sept. 2, 1911

A federal election campaign was underway, and the newspaper advised that the upcoming Revelstoke Fall Fair would be a good opportunity for citizens to forget politics for a day or two and enjoy what was expected to be the biggest fall fair ever held in the city.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 1, 1921

Wrigley’s directory for 1921, gave Revelstoke’s population as 3,500. Other cities were quoted as follows: Penticton 4,000, Kelowna 3,000, Vernon 4,500, Kamloops, 5,000 and Nelson 8,000.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 4, 1931

Carpenters were constructing relief camps in the Big Bend for the accommodation of men to be employed on the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden. Two camps were set up between Seventeen-Mile and Nineteen-Mile, while others were set up between Downie and Goldstream.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 4, 1941

Leon Shelly, well-known producer of motion pictures of B.C., and Ray Fernstrom, equally well known in Hollywood were in Revelstoke the previous week, en route to Banff and Jasper, taking pictures of scenery in the mountain resorts. In 1940, Shelly had produced a film entitled Beautiful British Columbia, featuring scenes from Revelstoke, and they had spent a week on Mt. Revelstoke in January of 1941 filming a party of local skiers at the summit of Mt. Revelstoke.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 29, 1951

Revelstoke was suffering from the most acute housing shortage in its history. The number of people looking for homes or apartments to rent had never been exceeded. Further, rent was on the increase.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 31, 1961

Concern for school children walking on the new Trans-Canada Highway prompted a meeting of the Board of School Trustees with representatives of the provincial highways department and RCMP Highway Patrol. The area northwest of the railroad underpass was considered particularly dangerous and it was suggested to place a sidewalk segregated with concrete curb blocks on the route.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 2, 1971

B.C. Hydro called for tenders for supply and installation of the first four generators at the Mica Dam project. The generators were to have a total maximum continuous output of 1,740,000 kilowatts, making the contract the biggest generator order ever placed by Hydro.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 2, 1981

52 CPR employees were fined $500 each for contempt of court resulting from a strike in May of 1981, when work on the Revelstoke division of CP Rail came to a halt. The workers were accused of violating an injunction to stop picketing. The pickets had been set up following a ruling by the Canada Labor Relations Board that CP had a right to fire five employees who delayed trains, in a protest over a hot-meal policy.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Sept. 4, 1991

A nationwide postal strike moved into its third week with both sides still far from reaching an agreement.

