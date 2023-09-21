Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 21

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, September 23, 1893

The Grand Duke of Austria, heir apparent to the throne, was among the distinguished tourists who visited Revelstoke in the past week.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, September 24, 1903

E. A. Bradley brought 15 ounces of gold back from his property in French Creek. The nuggets were worth between $2 and $12 each, for a total of around $150 (equivalent to over $4000 in 2023).

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, September 20, 1913

The Fall Fair was once again filled with three days of excitement and pleasure. The star item of the program was the races, which filled the grandstand. Another successful feature of entertainment was the gymnastics performance put on by the boys of the YMCA. A total of 52 Fall Fairs were held in BC in this year.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 19, 1923

Notable old-time resident of Revelstoke, Mr. John Drinkwater Sibbald, passed away on Sept 16, 1923. Mr. Sibbald organized the first Board of Trade in Revelstoke, and it was because of him that the Columbia River to the north of Revelstoke was recognized as navigable. Due to his efforts as President of the Board, the overhead span of the CPR Bridge was put in to allow the passage of steamboats.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, September 22, 1933

The Revelstoke Hospital Society had its annual meeting and unanimously re-elected Mr. J. H. Armstrong as president of the society. This would be his 12th consecutive term as President of the Revelstoke Hospital Society.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, September 23, 1943

The Board of Trade placed ads in the newspapers of Regina and Calgary inviting a dentist to open up a practice in Revelstoke. While there were previously two dentists in the town, both practices had since closed, leaving Revelstoke without any dentists.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 24, 1953

Big Eddy residents Mr. and Mrs. Hajime Tsuchiya celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept 20th surrounded by family and friends. Married at the ages of 16 and 17, they came to Canada in 1904 and moved to Revelstoke in 1942, where Mr. Tsuchiya became a prize-winning gardener.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 19, 1963 .

The former Co-op building in downtown Revelstoke was being renovated by Revelstoke Construction Ltd., where the Royal Bank of Canada will be moving in. The building was originally a C. B. Hume & Co. Ltd. department store.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 20, 1973

The Nursery School entered its fourth year of operation at full capacity. The Nursery ran four days a week from September to May in 2 ¼ hour sessions with 21 children in the morning and afternoon groups. Children had to be four years old to attend and fees were $18 per month.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 21, 1983

The Revelstoke Airport recived a $20,000 grant that will go toward completing the airport’s access and frontage roads and the installment of electrical power to the terminal building. A total of $295,000 had now been provided by the Transportation and Highways Ministry’s Air Transport Assistance Program for the development of the airport.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, September 21, 1993

The search for the Columbia Park arsonist continued. RCMP spokesman Sgt. Art Kleinsmith said that they had some “hot leads” and the investigation was still going strong, but that no charges had been laid. The arsonist was wanted for setting fire to toolsheds and a boat cover.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, September 24, 2003

The Okanagan University College’s proposed Revelstoke Research Centre was likely to become a reality in the near-future if funding could be secured. Mayor Mark McKee hoped to get a financial commitment through a meeting with the Advanced Education Minister, Shirley Bond. Aidan Kieran of OUC’s Campus Facilities and Management Department estimated that the research centre would cost between $4 million and $5 million.

