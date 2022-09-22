Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 22

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, September 24, 1892

Mr. Sam Needham spotted two wild geese in an empty lot, “and immediately made up his mind to have roast goose for his Sunday’s dinner.” He didn’t have a gun, so he sent his son to borrow a gun from Guy Barber, local jeweller, optician and musician. With only a single cartridge in the gun, Needham surprisingly managed to secure both geese. Needham announced that he would serve a roast at the Central Hotel the next night.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, September 25, 1902

City council discussed several areas in need of improvement. Alderman Manning drew concern toward the incomplete Fourth Street complaining that it should be graded over the train tracks, while the mayor emphasized the need to focus on the extra work needed on the fire hall. In the end it was decided and announced that the sidewalks should take precedence. Thus, a sidewalk on Front Street came to be.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, September 21, 1912

Citizens and tourists alike were encouraged to go see the large fields of Malakwa Farms Ltd., after the first shipment of vegetables from there arrived in Revelstoke. Mr. MacDonald , the manager of the farm, claimed that a single acre yielded about seven tons of celery alone and even went as far to say he had, “the finest field of celery ever seen in [British Columbia].”

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 20, 1922

Mr. C. F. Monk of Vernon drove his brand new New Maxwell automobile up Mount Revelstoke as far as the road was finished. He drove in high gear in a climb of about fifteen miles, and a rise of nearly 4,000 feet. Mr. Monk was surprised and delighted by the success of his drive. He praised the condition of the road explaining that it could not have been better if built on flat ground.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 23, 1932

The Revelstoke Band was in full swing as they prepared for a fundraising event to raise money to build a band hall. The fundraising events the band had put on so far had been a great hit. As the band prepared for yet another smash success, it became quite clear that a band hall was more than required. The show promised a large audience and an hour of live music.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, September 24, 1942

Miss Duke’s season of managing Heather Lodge came to a close as the summer season petered out. Owner Craig Rutherford instructed that it was time to close up shop and head back to town. Miss Duke was a notable artist and was able to paint some lovely scenes of Mount Revelstoke during her time working at Heather Lodge.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 25, 1952

Forty-seven homes were reported to be under construction by individuals. An acute housing shortage prevailed in Revelstoke. It was noted that an advertisement of a house or apartment for rent promoted a “wild dash.”

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 20, 1962

After travelling out East to investigate large drive in theatres, Mr. Stevenson intended to construct one featuring all the best aspects of those he visited. The theatre was planned to be built along the highway to Arrowhead. The screen was reported to be six stories high and the theatre would accommodate five hundred vehicles. The theatre would offer a scenic view of the mountains while watching the latest films.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, September 21, 1972

In wake of the incoming high water north of Revelstoke, sawmill operators from Revelstoke, Golden and Valemount planned to work together and remove residual salvage timber from the Columbia flood basin. No one company could take on the amount of work required to salvage all of the timber in the flood basin.

40 years ago: The Review, September 22, 1982

Preliminary designs for the downtown revitalization were presented. A consultant was brought in to analyze what could be done to breathe some life into the downtown aesthetic. The consultant proposed that a downtown centre be made very clear, with a parking lot for visitors. He suggested upgrading store awnings, commending the front of the Regent for its building front.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 25, 1992

Three Big Eddy students spotted spawning kokanee blocked by a beaver’s dam. The students made multiple attempts to deconstruct the beaver’s dam after school, although the beaver kept rebuilding. Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club stepped in, and the kokanee were able to pass, and the beaver was noted to be doing just fine. The boys saw him looking for a different dam location afterward.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, September 25, 2002

It was announced Bill MacFarlane would once again run for city council. He commented on the changing focus of city council. He spoke of the how the council had morphed over the course of his time with council noting that as senior governments remove focus from social and environmental issues, it was left to municipalities to pick up the slack.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

