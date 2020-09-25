Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 24

By Jack Snoddy, Archives Assistant

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Sept. 27, 1890

Mr. J. W. Haskins was absent on a trip to the Lardeau Pass for two months. He returned with favorable news of mining opportunities in the pass, and staked several claims in the area. He also discussed the feasibility of a train route through the area for increased access of heavy machinery.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Sept. 24, 1910

Frank Julian, a local Italian pioneer was the victim of a horrible murder by the Black Hand. He had helped the RCMP in locating gang members in B.C. for years which most likely caused his targeting. He was found dead on his farm property near the Illecillewaet River. He had been killed by blows to his neck by an axe, and an acid mark in the shape of a cross was burned into his face. This was believed to be the sign of the Black Hand (mafia). The case was never solved.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept.23, 1920

The Revelstoke Library will be receiving books quarterly from the provincial travelling library. For every hundred dollars spent locally on books the province would send along 100 volumes quarterly. The present system of loaning books from Vancouver will be discontinued for more localized book access.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 22, 1930

The first snow was seen today, a month earlier than last years. It fell throughout the day in varying quantities and much stayed although good weather was still expected to last before winter came. Quite different from the smoky weather we’re seeing right now!

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 26, 1940

War savings drives began in Revelstoke in an attempt to advertise the sale of War Saving Certificates. A draw has been created giving $100 dollars’ worth of war certificates to one member of the local Four Hundred Club each month.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 26, 1950

The Kinsmen are a holding an annual Halloween party for local children. It will be held at the Civic Centre for children pre-school through to grade five. The party features food and refreshments as well as a much anticipated costume party.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 22, 1960

The new seven-room school built to replace the old Central School that was destroyed by fire in June, 1959, was renamed the Joseph Hammond Junior High School at the official opening on September 19. The school was located on the property now occupied by Revelstoke Secondary School and Begbie View Elementary. Hammond was a former school trustee.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 24, 1970

Revelstoke Airport was officially opened on Sunday, September 20, in good weather before a large crowd of people. In addition to speeches from Mayor D. Gillespie and other dignitaries, the Flying Club sponsored aerial demonstrations. There were many fine comments about the new runway with its 4600 feet of paved strip. The new airport was part of B.C. Hydro’s program of replacement created by the Columbia River Development Project.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 24, 1980

A new plan by the City Council to change traffic control at Mackenzie Avenue and Victoria was met with protest. The idea was to change the through road from Mackenzie to Victoria, adding a turn lane on Victoria. Many believed this would cause a lot of issues for people getting across the tracks and that the intersection simply needed enforcement of people stopping at Victoria.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 26, 1990

The Revelstoke Save the Bears Committee finished its summer public awareness campaign and were awaiting results. Their work was mostly interviews, pamphlets, articles and working with local school children. They emphasized the control of fruit trees and garbage. Only three bears had to be killed during the summer.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.