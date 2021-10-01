Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 30

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

YMCA swimming pool, circa 1945. The YMCA was located on First Street East, at the site of the public parking lot. George Stocks photographer. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives Photo 11142)

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Oct. 3, 1891

The Columbia Lodge I.O.G.T. planned for a special performance by the “Emerald Duet” at their open meeting.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Sept. 28, 1901

The hospital board received a telegram with a proposal from Lady Minto, wife of The Earl of Minto, Governor General of Canada, regarding the Royal Train stop in Revelstoke on September 29th. Her Excellency suggested to have the Duke of Cornwall lay the foundation stone for the new cottage hospital in Revelstoke. An emergency meeting was called by the board and arrangements were made for the ceremony.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Sept. 30, 1911

A Scottish Society was formed in Revelstoke. They named themselves the Caledonian Society and opened membership to those of Scottish descent.

100 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Sept. 29, 1921

Citizens of Revelstoke petitioned for a meeting to discuss the site for the new bridge across the Columbia River. A public meeting was scheduled for October 5th.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 2, 1931

A committee of the school board met to discuss how to encourage swimming among the pupils of the local schools. It was determined that there were more than 300 non-swimmers in the schools. The committee met with the YMCA secretary to discuss a plan for swimming lessons. The YMCA included a small indoor swimming pool.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 2, 1941

A large bear was seen knocking apples out of a tree in the west end of the city near Henry Popplewell’s place. Mr. Popplewell said the bear calmly and obliviously climbed up and down the tree to knock apples down and then eat them. Later in the week the game warden was called to Big Eddy for a similar event.

70 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Sept.27, 1951

A public meeting was held to form a unit of the Canadian Cancer Society. Mrs. Thelma Dawson, the field organizer for the Canadian Cancer Society in British Columbia, attended the meeting to inform the members about the society.

60 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Sept. 28, 1961

There was a public hearing for the High Arrow dam. Dr. Hugh Keenleyside, chairman of B.C. Power Commission, argued it would be inadvisable to reopen the treaty. An estimated 650 homes and 2000 people would be affected by the implementation. Planned tourist development in town was also put on hold due to High Arrow.

50 years ago: Sept. 30, 1971

Progress was reported on the Farwell School renovation project. Rooms and a library were being added on to the school. They anticipated completion of the renovations in October.

30 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 2, 1991

The Kootenay Masonic Lodge #15 celebrated their 100th anniversary in Revelstoke. Celebrations included the 100th slate of officers, a banquet and dance, and a parade.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Oct. 3, 2001

The Revelstoke Community Foundation’s Young Philanthropist program was launched. This program gave a youth council $2000 to help the community however they chose. Members aged 14 to 24 years old would be mentored throughout the endowment project.

This week’s column was contributed by Madison Bridal, collections manager intern for the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

