Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Sept. 6, 1899

Labour Day was celebrated in Revelstoke with the dedication of the Oddfellow’s Hall on Second Street. A sports program was held, followed by a soccer match between two Revelstoke teams. The City Band was on hand during the day to provide musical entertainment.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Sept. 4, 1909

Local climbers Richard Copeland and H. Siegfried made the first recorded ascent of Albert Peaks, leaving from Twin Butte on Aug. 30. They camped overnight at the 6,000 foot level, and reached the summit of 9,998 feet at 1:30 p.m. the following day. They made a small stone man against a boulder which was the highest point of the summit of the south Albert Peak.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 4, 1919

Frances Paget, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Paget of Revelstoke, and formerly a nurse at Queen Victoria Hospital, returned last week from overseas and is visiting here before going to Victoria to receive her discharge. Nurse Paget had been engaged in military nursing duties in England and France for almost three years, and spent the last two months nursing on troop ships.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 5, 1929

The first showing of talking moving pictures was witnessed at the Province Theatre on Sept. 2 when a steady stream of theatre-goers attended from the first showing at 2:30 p.m. until closing at 11 p.m. The feature picture was In Old Arizona.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 8, 1939

Revelstoke citizens heard the decree of war on Sunday, Sept. 3. Some residents stayed up to hear the announcement from British Prime Minister Chamberlain at 3 a.m. In the afternoon, Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King declared that Canada was also at war against Germany. Locally, “D” company, Rocky Mountain Rangers went on active home defence duties. Over a dozen ex-servicemen were also placed on guard duty at points in the immediate district.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 8, 1949

Two Revelstoke boys, Hans Hansen and Kenny Granstrom, met in the finals on Sept. 5 in the annual Labour Day Golf Tournament, with Hansen emerging as the winner. He was awarded the Hotel Keepers’ Cup. The Donaldson Cup for ladies’ open competition was won by Doreen Hannah, of Vernon.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 3, 1959

Tenders have been called by School District No. 19 for the razing of Central School, which was badly damaged by fire on June 2. The old school was built in 1902. Plans are being made for the building of a seven-room addition to Mountainview School, which was then located on 10th Street, on the site of the current Revelstoke Secondary School.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 5, 1979

A report on elementary school facilities recommended the closure of Selkirk School, on Sixth Street East. Major structural costs required to upgrade the building made it impractical to continue to operate the school. The study was referred to the Management Committee of the School Board.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, Sept. 6, 1989

Revelstoke Rotary Club prepared to allow women to become members for the first time in its 60 year history. President Terry Ferguson said opening club membership to women will better reflect Revelstoke’s business and professional communities.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Sept. 8, 1999

The North Columbia Environmental Society was formed to work on finding solutions to local environmental issues.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.