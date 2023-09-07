Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 7

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, September 9, 1893

The heaviest train seen on this branch of the CPR crossed the Revelstoke bridge, which fortunately for the passengers bore the weight. The train contained 13 coaches in addition to the usual baggage and mail cars and was carrying more than 200 tourists.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, September 10, 1903

Several floats were entered into the parade for the inaugural Labour Day celebration. Walter Bews’ Drugstore float took first place. It was described as a “symphony of green and white.” C.B. Hume & Co. also entered the competition using the colours red, blue, and white. The decorated horse coverings were also seen as a nice touch.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, September 6, 1913

J.C. Tapping secured a hotel license from the city and immediately began building a new and up-to-date hotel, known as the Selkirk (it was later named Revelstoke Hotel and is now part of the Regent). The brick structure was to be erected on the corner of First Street and Orton Avenue and was to have three floors plus a basement.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 5, 1923

The first regular shoot was held at the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club since 1914 and proved to be a great success. Revelstoke retained the interior championship by winning the Revelstoke cup in the team shoot. The event was sponsored by Dominion Cartridge Co and Winchester Arms Co. and featured many locals including J.G. Barber.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, September 8, 1933

The bleachers connected to the grand-stand at Recreation Park collapsed during the Labour Day track meet. Those seated fell to the ground with the stand, but no one was injured. The bleachers were originally built in 1914 for the semi-professional baseball league and were later moved in 1925 when the new grandstand was built. The bleachers were reportedly slated for razing some time ago.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, September 9, 1943

The annual Labour Day Golf Tournament was held for the 12th year in a row since its inauguration in 1931. Close to sixty competitors took part, with golfers attending from throughout the interior. E.D. Wood of Three Valley carried off the Gaumont-British cup, while Dr. A.S. Hannah retained possession of the Hotel Keepers’ Trophy.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 10, 1953

The annual Fall Fair was held in the Revelstoke Highschool Auditorium and featured many exhibits, one of which was a newly purchased ambulance. The vehicle was purchased with public subscription and long awaited as it had to be shipped from Korea.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 5, 1963

The Hotel Keepers’ trophy for golfing had found at the city dump after a long absence. been located after a long absence. The trophy was presented by three prominent hotel owners H.J McSorley, Chas. Turnross, and Grace Rixon to the Revelstoke Golf Club in 1933. It was badly crushed with the handles missing and was about to be bulldozed into the river when Joe Goch retrieved it. Goch was looking for disgarded items to place in his private museum south of Revelstoke. The trophy is currently in Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September, 1973

Okanagan College announced its expansion of educational services in the Revelstoke area including weekly English classes and a new science class with ten spots. To better facilitate more classes, a new teacher was brought in from Salmon Arm who would bring a extensive library collection available for student use. Registration took place at Revelstoke Secondary School.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September, 1983

The Revelstoke Rangers (formerly the Rockets until the ’83 season) were holding their training camp. Of the over 90 players who tried out, only 42 made it through the intial portion of camp. Rick and Mike Bafaro along with the other five returning players all said it would be a difficult team to make, even as a veteran. The Rangers went on to have a winning percentage of 0.442 that season.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, September, 1993

City of Revelstoke representatives on the Columbia-Shuswap board proposed splitting the regions economic development fund to help complete the Revelstoke Railway Musuem. Many of the board members were against the motion and argued that it should go towards securing safe water in the Airport bench and Trout Lake area.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, September, 2003

Revelstoke formed an Olympic Committee to started to brainstorm ways the city could be involved in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. The 11 members identified some initiatives such as, working with the railway to conduct passenger rail service between Calgary and Vancouver with a regular stop in Revelstoke, bringing the B.C. Special Olympics to town by building an official training venue, and promoting Revelstoke as the home of Canada’s first ski jump.

READ MORE: Alberta woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicle stopped near Vernon

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

historyRevelstoke