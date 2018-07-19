Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past July 18

Cathy English

Revelstoke Museum & Archives curator

Travel to the past through these items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 20, 1898

Mrs. Thomas Barrows, wife of the section foreman at Wigwam, prevented a serious wreck for a CPR freight train last week. Mrs. Burrows was looking out of her window at 4 a.m. and noticed a huge tree lying across the railway track. As she opened the front door, she heard a train approaching, and without stopping to put on her boots she ran a distance of nearly a quarter of a mile bare-footed and flagged the train. As the spot was just at the end of a sharp curve and a long bridge, her presence of mind prevented what could have been a very serious accident. The spot was between the 15 and 16 mile boards on the Arrow Lake branch south of Revelstoke.

110 Years Ago: Revelstoke Mail-Herald, July 18, 1908

A committee was formed to begin planning for Revelstoke’s first Fall Fair in September. The Revelstoke Turf Club had built a race track and grandstand in Columbia Park, and plans were going ahead for horse racing and agricultural displays.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 18, 1918

One of the most daring pieces of burglary ever perpetrated in the city was committed around 2 a.m. on July 16, when the homes of Len Howson and C.B. Hume were entered and money and other valuables stolen. The burglar entered the bedrooms of the victims and stole items while they were sleeping. The Howsons lost a gold watch, gold coin fob and several dollars, while the Humes lost rings and cash.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 18, 1928

Three railway workers lost their lives near Glacier, B.C. when Engine 5775 exploded due to a shortage of water in the boiler. Maurice Roger, engineer, Matthew Stanbury, fireman, and William Clay, conductor, all of Revelstoke, were killed in the explosion. The cause of the boiler running dry could not be determined by the coroner’s jury. All three men lived in Revelstoke and left wives and children.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 22, 1938

C.B.K. Van Norman, architect of Vancouver, appeared at a special meeting of city council seeking the work of drawing plans and specifications for the construction of the new city hall and fire hall. Van Norman guaranteed that the total costs for the building would not exceed the $39,000 that had been approved in a bylaw.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 18, 1968

Bill King won the Revelstoke-Slocan riding for the NDP in a provincial by-election in his first bid for elected office, beating Burt Campbell of Castlegar and Fred Delacherois of Revelstoke. He later served in the government of Dave Barrett as Minister of Labour from 1972 to 1975.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 19, 1978

A Vancouver company was conducting a survey of railway roundhouses across Canada and included the local CPR roundhouse in their study. The roundhouse was still in use in 1978 by the mechanical department of CP Rail.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, July 22, 1998

Wright Street near Victoria Road was slated for reconstruction, including new paving and sidewalks, and the addition of ornamental street lighting, trees, and signs. Costs for the project were to be shared by the provincial and municipal governments.