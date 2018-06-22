Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-June 20

The first highway to Sicamous opened in 1922. This photo shows the section along Three Valley Lake in the 1920s. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo No. 2946)

Travel to the past through these items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, June 24, 1893

The public examination of Revelstoke School was held on June 23 and rolls of honour were awarded to Ruth Valentine for proficiency (good grades), Lily Valentine for deportment (good behaviour), and Willie Beavo for regularity (good attendance.) After the distribution of the reports ice cream, oranges, cakes and nuts were given to the children through the kindness of the trustees. School will re-assemble on August 14.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, June 20, 1908

Local fruit growers and bee-keepers were protesting against the spraying of fruit trees during the time that the blossoms are on the trees, stating that there was a Dominion regulation against it. The Provincial government authorities are carrying on a campaign against fruit pests and encouraged steady spraying. The result is that bees have been poisoned, with many hives depleted. It is expected that there will be a honey famine this summer.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 20, 1918

W.B. Dornberg arrived in Revelstoke with his wife and family and was staying at the Hotel Revelstoke. They drove from Yakima, Washington by Salmon Arm, but from there, were forced to ship their automobile to Revelstoke by train. Dornberg claimed that Revelstoke was being left behind, and losing out on thousands of tourism dollars because of the lack of roads here. The highway to Sicamous did not open until 1922, and the first highway to Golden opened in 1940.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 24, 1938

The city placed restrictions on water for use on lawns due to prolonged dry weather. The Greely Creek pipeline was temporarily out of service, and the water supply was coming from Hamilton Creek. Homeowners were asked to limit sprinkling of lawns and gardens to 7 to 9 a.m., and 7 to 9 p.m.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 24, 1943

As early as 75 years ago, a US Senator from Washington State was suggesting the construction of a dam on the Arrow Lakes in order to increase the storage behind the Grand Coulee dam in Washington. The senator stated that opposition from ranchers in Idaho and Montana over plans to dam US rivers was causing them to look at a Canadian dam instead. Senator C.C. Dill was proposing the construction of a 100-foot dam on the Arrow Lakes.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 24, 1948

The Golf Club, Rotary Club, and City Council were all contributing to the $250 cost to hire a helicopter to spray DDT throughout the city to combat mosquitoes. The Golf Course and Williamson’s Lake were practically deserted due to a plague of mosquitoes.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 20, 1968

Wentworth “Wenty” Smythe was honored after 41 years of teaching in the Revelstoke district. He was born in Revelstoke and graduated from Victoria Normal School. He taught at Glacier, Mount Cartier, and Revelstoke.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 22, 1988

Jack Boruch and Brad Farrell started Selkirk Graphics, a design and printing company, in the Industrial Park. The company is still in operation at its current location on First Street West.