Harmony Lodge, the apartment building at the corner of Second Street and Boyle Avenue, circa 1970. The building currently houses Revelstoke Backpacker’s Hostel. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives)

Glimpses of the Past

From cattle straying into the mountains in 1893 to eastern access to the city talks in 1968

By Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, January 28, 1893

Ten head of cattle belonging to Hull Brothers Butchers strayed into the mountains last July. Six were brought back in November, but four remained on the loose. This week, two were discovered at Abrahamson’s ranch, six miles south of town. They were very thin and very fierce. One of them died shortly after being found, and the other was recovering.

110 Years Ago: Revelstoke Mail Herald, January 22, 1908

The Edison Parlor Theatre will open in Selkirk Hall next Monday. Messrs. Willis and Cosgrove are managers of the Calgary Lyric Theatre and the Edmonton Opera House, and proprietors of several Edison Theatre Parlors throughout B.C. and Alberta. They will have a change of moving pictures and illustrated songs each Monday and Thursday. Admission is 15 cents for adults and 10 cents for children.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 25, 1928

The first game of real hockey this winter will be staged this Saturday, January 28 when the team from Field will be here to play against the senior Revelstoke team. Field has an exceptionally strong team, including several players from Calgary. A ladies hockey game will also be held.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 28, 1938

Members of the local Caledonian Society celebrated the 179th Anniversary of the birth of the poet Robert Burns on January 25th. The haggis was carried in by Robert Law, and piped in by Jock Inkster. The address to the haggis was given by Sheriff A. Rankin.

The former United Church building at Second Street and Boyle Avenue was being remodelled as a five suite apartment building by Williard Johnstone. It is now Revelstoke Backpacker’s Hostel.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 28, 1943

Revelstoke experienced two weeks of severe weather, including three days of strong winds, temperatures down to 30 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, and 29 inches of snow between January 1 and January 26. The city snow removal cost was expected to be well over $1,000, compared to only $335 the previous year. The Sidmouth ferry was forced to close due to ice on the lake, and the SS Minto was stranded at Halcyon Hot Springs.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 25, 1968

The Campbell Farm crossing, the only eastern access to the city is not an authorized crossing, and the CPR does not intend to re-open it. The city planned to take this up with the department of transport. The Eastern Access road was not yet built.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 27, 1988

An arbitration hearing will be held February 9 in Kamloops to determine whether employees of Downie Street Sawmills are entitled to severance pay. Since the closure of the mill in December 1985, the IWA and Federated Co-op have been fighting over the issue, which involves hundreds of thousands of dollars. The company argues that the closure is temporary, which frees them from the requirement to pay severance.

