Glimpses of the Past

From an earthquake felt in 1918, to the Outhouse Races in 1998

By Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, February 11, 1893

Mr. William Vickers, of Hall’s Landing, arrived at Revelstoke last Saturday on snowshoes, having walked up in ten hours. He will take back a sleigh load of provisions.

Ice cutting commenced on Thursday in fine weather, and the river presents an animated appearance. The supply is the best for years, being over 2 feet thick and very clear for Columbia River ice.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, February 8, 1908

It was reported that the city had stopped ice harvesters from taking ice from below the CPR bridge, where sewage and refuse was likely to pollute the water.

Curling competitions were being held in the curling rink, located on Fourth Street West, for the Equitable Cup, won by W.A. Foote, and the Burns Cup, won by Jackson. Arrangements were being made for the annual curling battle between the married men and single men of the club.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 7, 1918

Earthquake shocks were felt in Revelstoke, Big Eddy, Malakwa, Albert Canyon and Beavermouth. Nearly half a minute of shaking was felt at noon on Monday, February 4th. Two chimneys collapsed in lower town and in Malakwa people reported dishes rattling and doors swinging. Major earthquakes had been reported in Hawaii.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 8, 1928

The first day of Revelstoke’s 14th Winter Carnival passed off successfully, with Ernie Field of Revelstoke winning the long distance ski race, and the Championship of B.C. with a time of 43 minutes, 5 seconds. Clarence Davis suffered a fractured elbow on the boy’s jump and was sent to the Queen Victoria Hospital.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 11, 1943

Brothers Nick and Walter Holyk of Mount Cartier graduated as Air Navigators at Edmonton, and Ernie Peressini of Revelstoke graduated as an Air Bomber at Portage La Prairie, Manitoba. William Williamson and James McIntosh graduated as pilots at Moncton, New Brunswick, and Arnold Pavey, RCAF instructor at Fort Macleod, Alberta, was promoted to Flying Officer.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 8, 1968

Revelstoke’s dosctors worked in difficult circumstances, and without the facilities of a new hospital, could one day lose the battle for the health of their patients and themselves. This view was expressed by Dr. W.T. Armstrong, formerly chairman of the medical staff at Queen Victoria Hospital, before moving to Rossland.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 8, 1978

Ruby Nobbs, proprietor of Alpine Lanes Bowling Alley, was inducted into B.C.’s Bowling Hall of Fame for her work promoting the sport, particularly among youth bowlers.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 11, 1998

Snowfest 1998 was held from January 31 to February 8 with events including bowling tournaments, indoor golf, snowmobile and ski events, snowpitch, the Snowfest Dance and Casino and the ever-popular Outhouse Races on Mackenzie Avenue. The A&W Team won the Powderpuff event, the club/organization division, and the McMahon cup for best overall racing. The Regent team won the commercial division races.