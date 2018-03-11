Victor Lake and the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke, circa 1930s. The road from Revelstoke to Sicamous opened in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives)

Glimpses of the Past

From riverbank protection in 1898 to the Grizzlies winning the KIJHL title in 1998

By Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

120 Years Ago: March 11, 1898 – Revelstoke Herald

Riverbank protection was underway, with a crew of about 80 men at work. Crews were gathering brush for mattressing on the banks of the Columbia River. The job involved making a frame or panel of small logs pinned together with wooden stakes. On this the brush is laid and bound fast with wire rope. Then small logs are again fastened on the top to hold up the rock work. As the ice goes out each panel was dropped into place on the bank below the water’s edge. The brush was being hauled from the Illecillewaet and the flats above the town, as the islands opposite were cleaned off.

100 Years Ago: March 14, 1918 – Revelstoke Review

The Income War Tax Act was about to come into effect. This was the first income tax program introduced in Canada, and it was meant to be a temporary measure to support the war effort, but it was never eliminated.

90 Years Ago: March 14, 1928 – Revelstoke Review

A bear cub wandered into town last week and was found on the verandah of the home of George Eyre. The cub was taken care of at the Enterprise Brewery, where it was the object of much curious interest. It is exceedingly early in the year for bears to be deserting their hibernating quarters.

80 Years Ago: March 18, 1938 – Revelstoke Review

Dr. J.H. Hamilton and Mrs. Hamilton were the first auto travellers of the season to drive into Revelstoke from the coast. Dr. Hamilton had just purchased a new Oldsmobile at Vancouver. He and Mrs. Hamilton returned to Revelstoke via Washington state, and up to Nelson and then Nakusp and Arrowhead, arriving in Revelstoke on Saturday. For part of the journey, their auto would have travelled by steamboats. This was believed to be the earliest date on which it was possible to drive into Revelstoke from any outside point. A few days later, Alvin Manning drove in from Salmon Arm, making the earliest trip in on the West Road since it had opened in 1922.

40 Years Ago: March 15, 1978 – Revelstoke Review

B.C. Hydro issued a statement regarding a rock slide that occurred at the Revelstoke Dam project on March 10 in the upstream access channel to the diversion tunnel being excavated in the west bank of the Columbia River. Approximately 7,000 cubic yards of rock fell from an area above the upstream wall of the channel which is about 60 feet wide, 200 feet long and up to 130 feet deep. The slide occurred about 130 feet out from the tunnel portal. Geologists and engineers were on site to ensure the safe removal of debris.

30 Years Ago: March 16, 1988 – Front Row Centre

Logging in the Dolan Creek watershed was approved despite objections from the Big Eddy water distsrict. Lloyd Good, water district manager, said the proposal cannot absolutely guarantee that water quality for the Big Eddy, which Dolan Creek serves, won’t be affected. Paul Kuster of the Revelstoke Forest District said that only 20% or .2 square miles of the area will be logged over a 20 year period by Kozek Sawmills, and felt that the watershed could be protected with proper logging practices.

20 Years Ago: March 18, 1998 – Revelstoke Review

The Grizzlies Junior B hockey team won the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League title in a final game against the Osoyoos Heat. Coach Kevin Cheveldave was pleased with the team’s victory in a home game on March 15th with a score of 6 to 1. The team was preparing for the upcoming provincial Junior B hockey finals.

