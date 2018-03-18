Glimpses of the Past

From the Revelstoke Brewery shipping its wares in 1983 to a performance by The Victoria Symphony Orchestra in 1978

Columbia Hardware was built in 1905 as Lawrence Hardware. The building was converted to a theatre in 1938 and continues to operate as The Roxy. The ads on the side of the building are still visible. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives)

By Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

125 Years Ago – Kootenay Star, March 25, 1893

Revelstoke Brewery, located on the bank of the Columbia River where the Trans-Canada Highway is now, was running full time, filling annual spring orders. Brewer O.H. Allen was shipping large quantities over the CPR, and the Revelstoke label was becoming familiar throughout the region.

A rock slide occurred in Eagle Pass, about one mile west of Revelstoke, just after the Pacific Express passenger train had passed. Several tons of rock came down on the track from a height of about 100 feet. The rails were broken and several ties smashed.

120 Years Ago – Revelstoke Herald, March 19, 1898

The Ski Club have made various ascents of the mountain (most likely Mount Revelstoke) this winter, on an average time of between five and six hours. Bruce Horn claimed that he made the trip in two and a half hours, with a 65 pound pack, but noone believed him.

100 Years Ago – Revelstoke Review, March 21, 1918

Lawrence Hardware was taken over by Columbia Hardware Co. Ltd., with C.B. Hume as general manager. W.M. Lawrence established his hardware store in Revelstoke in 1897, and built his new brick building on Mackenzie Avenue in 1905. In 1938, the hardware store was converted to a theatre and operated under the name Avolie Theatre until 1959, when it became Roxy Theatre.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 20, 1958

The Queen Victoria Hospital faced a deficit of $14,000 and was operating in the red on a monthly basis. The situation was largely due to so many chronic cases kept in the hospital for indefinite periods, and their inability to pay for treatment and hospitalization. A lengthy discussion was held on whether payment should be demanded before service was given, and the final decision was that in-patients be required to pay a week in advance and out-patients cash on the line. This was before universal healthcare in Canada.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 22, 1978

The Victoria Symphony Orchestra performed in Revelstoke and a highlight of the evening was a surprise appearance by Jane MacKenzie, a singer who was born in Revelstoke, and who was won several honours for her vocal performances. Her Mozart selection resulted in an emotional standing ovation. The concert was sponsored by the Revelstoke Overture Concert Association.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 23, 1988

Homeowners were being urged to check their insurance policies as the city was no longer responsible for nuisance claims where a home was damaged as a result of a sewer, drainage, or water system malfunction. The change came as a result of Bill 30 passed the previous fall by the provincial government in an effort to ease insurance pressures on local governments.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 25, 1998

A Vancouver-based air courier company was expanding into passenger service and planned to start with Revelstoke. Western Express Airline Ltd. was operating under the name of Rocky Mountain Air and planned to have regular scheduled flights to Vancouver and Calgary out of the Revelstoke airport starting April 20.