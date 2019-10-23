A gofundme page has been started for Revelstoke resident Jean-Yves Trahan who lost his mobile home in a fire on Oct. 14. (Submitted)

Gofundme page started for Revelstokian who lost home in fire

The fire occured on Oct. 14 in the Big Eddy

A gofundme page has been set up for the victim of the Thanksgiving Day fire in Revelstoke.

Jean-Yves Trahan lost his mobile home on Oct. 14.

According to the fundraising page, Trahan, known as JY, has nothing except the clothes on his back and his vehicle, unfortunatley he didn’t have insurance.

“We are fundraising to help him with getting back on his feet and help with the costs of debris removal, and rent money,” the page reads.

Donations can also be dropped off at Nico’s Pizzeria.

Created on Oct. 17, so far there have been $820 in donations.

