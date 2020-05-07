(Stock photo)

Golfers raise funds for Summerland Food Bank

Breakfast league collects $500 in support

Members of the Summerland Golf and Country Club have donated funds to the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

On May 3, the golf club’s Men’s Breakfast League contributed $500 to the food bank.

READ ALSO: Three Okanagan golf courses set to open April 15

READ ALSO: Summerland provides generous support to food bank

The league normally has breakfast before their monthly game, but as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions at the club, the members chose to donate their funds to help the clients at the food bank.

Les Brough, a golfer and also the treasurer of the food bank, said while the golf course is open, there are no touch points at the course. There are no rakes along the course and the pins are left in the holes throughout the game.

Brough said the community has been generous in donating to the food bank.

“Every time we’ve reached out to the community, they’ve responded,” he said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food BankGolf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Death in a time of COVID-19
Next story
Okanagan Tim Hortons staff thank frontline workers with inspirational video

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP need public’s help regarding graffiti

Incident occurred at Centennial Park

Death in a time of COVID-19

Funerals are a time for the community to come together. However, the pandemic has changed that.

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 7

Plane crash, beach constructed at Williamson’s Lake and reward offered for Brianne Wolgram

COVID-19 no excuse to speed: Revelstoke RCMP

Revelstoke RCMP just as busy mid-pandemic, albeit calls slightly different

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

Okanagan Tim Hortons staff thank frontline workers with inspirational video

‘I think everyone needs a smile right now and we hope our dance brings that to you’

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Two reports in one day of ‘suspicious’ men in cars: Penticton RCMP

One man arrested for impaired driving, RCMP still trying to locate the other for questioning

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

Illegal dumping increasing along Highway 1 in the Shuswap

Highways contractor frustrated by inability to hold people accountable

Most Read