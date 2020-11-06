Rigel Sun and Nima Mostaghimi started the bike repair company Nomadic Mechanic this summer. Sun has decided to overwinter this year in Revelstoke with the business. (Photo by Kassandra Taylor)

Gone skiing: Nomadic bike mechanic overwinters in Revelstoke

Bikes sales boomed this summer during COVID-19

Each season winter lovers flock to Revelstoke and this year the Nomadic Mechanic is one of them.

The business was created this summer in Vancouver during a biking boom.

“It’s been the craziest bike season of all time,” said Rigel Sun, owner.

Outdoor stores across North America reported strong sales in the summer with their bike aisles swept clean. There were also long waits at bike repair shops. Not only did COVID-19 spur outside recreation, but the pandemic also hampered bike production as many companies are based in China.

Sun was planning to be a summer bike guide for Backroads in the Canadian Rockies, but the pandemic cancelled that. He was also a bike mechanic at Mountain Equipment Co-op, but was laid off due to the company’s financial woes.

Regardless, people kept messaging him to fix their bikes.

So, Sun and his friend Nima Mostaghimi, transformed their camping vans into two mobile bike shops and the Nomadic Mechanic was born.

Soon, business was booming.

Instead of customers going to them, Sun and Mostaghimi drive to their client’s home.

Sun said customers can watch the mends and perhaps build more of understanding of bike mechanics. They might even learn simple repairs.

“Hopefully it helps foster more of bike community,” Sun said.

It’s important for people to learn how to do trail side fixes, especially when riding somewhere remote, said Sun.

The two decided to pause operations in Vancouver, with Sun coming to Revelstoke to ski with his girlfriend. Nevertheless, Sun is still offering his bike repair services locally during winter.

Sun got into biking several years ago during the first year of university. He had a friend that always missed parties, choosing to go biking instead. One time, he dragged Sun along.

“I had so many crashes,” said Sun with a laugh.

Regardless, he stuck with it. Eventually turning it into a career.

Sun plans to head back to the coast when the snows melt and the sun returns.

If you need bike repairs this winter or want to get ready for spring, check out the Nomadic Mechanic’s website.

Most Read