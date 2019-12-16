The 2019 Good Citizen of the Year Carol Armstrong (middle right) with JCI Vernon members in the Winter Carnival parade. (JCI photo)

Good Citizen nominations sought in North Okanagan

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond in the community?

Now is the chance to recognize someone’s efforts of going above and beyond for their community.

The Junior Chamber International Vernon Good Citizen Committee is now accepting nominations for Vernon’s 2019 Good Citizen of the Year. Kidston and Company LLP has joined JCI Vernon as this year’s corporate sponsor. The award is given annually to celebrate and recognize an individual’s efforts in, and contribution to, our community. In 2018, Carol Armstrong received the award.

READ MORE: Carol Armstrong names Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year

Nomination deadline is Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

“Every year we celebrate an individual who goes above and beyond for our community. They are a volunteer with a positive influence and make Vernon a better place,” said 2020 JCI Vernon President John Dent. “While many of our fine citizens fit this description we select one such individual each year to thank for their unrelenting support of our community.”

Nominations can be e-mailed to jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com or mailed to JCI Vernon (PO Box 1493, Vernon B.C. V1T 6N7). The committee is asking that all nominations include: a letter describing why the nominated candidate should receive this award, a list of their contributions, and the nominator’s contact information.

The recipient will be “surprised” with the award in late January 2020. JCI Vernon will proudly escort the recipient in the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Feb. 8. The JCI Vernon Good Citizen Award will be officially presented at the Winter Breakout on Feb. 12.

READ MORE: Armstrong woman wins dream home

