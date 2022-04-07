‘Good girl’ gets cheeseburger for hard work at Kelowna school

Police dog Libby came to Kelowna to sweep evacuated school

Libby learning from the big dogs when she was a puppy (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

A very special pooch came to Kelowna to make sure that students were safe to return to school after Quigley Elementary received a threat on April 4.

While the police would not disclose the nature of the threat, reports posted on social media believed that it may have been a bomb threat.

Libby, a Police Services Dog, rolled up to the school on Hollywood Rd. in her Police Service Dog SUV with her handler Cpl. Jake Carrier that evening.

Carrier advised that Libby received a cheeseburger for her hard work due to the extra travel and a long day.

“Libby is a good girl,” said Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jim Dehoog.

The three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd lives in the lower mainland and was trained in Alberta.

Insp. Beth McAndie of Kelowna RCMP said, “We take these calls very seriously, and we are committing our resources to ensure the safety of the children and our community.”

Kelowna RCMP released a statement that out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated.

Const. Britteny George with four-month-old Libby, while she was in training (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

