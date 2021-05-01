Goslings demand media attention by playing in Vernon newpaper parking lot

A family of Canada geese went for a trip to the Morning Star parking lot Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Springtime weather has arrived at last in the Vernon area, to the relief of local fire departments, and also to the geese.

Canada Geese have been nesting in the vacant industrial lot next to the Morning Star office, and on Saturday, in ideal rainy conditions, the family made an excursion.

The young goslings — which hatch annually from March to May — knew how to draw the media’s attention: running back and forth in the newspaper parking lot between the fence line and the boundary set by their watchful mother, who eyed the photographer carefully.

Geese prefer to nest on high open ground with good visibility, but nesting on the ground leaves them exposed to predators. But in the empty 25th Avenue lot, they’re protected by a chain-link fence around the property, with plenty of open ground to peck at.

After a sunny day with a high of 18 C tomorrow (May 2), the geese will have more rain to play in with a 40 per cent chance of showers Monday, according to Environment Canada forecasts.

READ MORE: Osprey dive-bombs geese who hijacked nest near Oyama

READ MORE: Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

Brendan Shykora

springWildlife