Last year’s graduating class. Traditionally, Grade 12 students march through downtown back to Revelstoke Secondary School. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Grade 12 graduation parade planned for Revelstoke

It will be held June 23

There will still be a graduation parade for the Grade 12 this year, although different to years previous due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 23, between 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the new graduates will be lined up in their caps and gowns near Begbie View Elementary. DJ Sternoff will be playing tunes during the event.

Revelstokians are invited to drive by the students and give them a honk and wave. Vehicle decorations are encouraged.

To participate in the parade, organizers are asking vehicles to meet at the library parking lot on 605 Campbell Ave. Volunteers will direct cars from there to the parade route to minimize congestion.

No bikes or pedestrians will be allowed due to safety and organizers ask recreational users to avoid Begbie View Elementary school grounds during the event.

Organizers are also asking for Revelstokians to put candles in their windows on June 23 to celebrate the Grad Class of 2020.

Organizers said the event meets the guidelines for distancing set up by the province to make sure it’s a safe event. According to the B.C. recommendations, gathering of more than 50 people are not permitted.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationGraduation 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Just Posted

Large police convoy on Highway 1 just training exercise say RCMP

Facebook was a flurry with speculation

Grade 12 graduation parade planned for Revelstoke

It will be held June 23

Cheers Liquor Store donates $2,000 to food bank

Matching fundraiser continuing this month

Arrow Heights’ Grade 7 class donates trip money to food bank

Their year end trip was cancelled due to COVID-19

Utilities Commission investigating gas prices in Revelstoke

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Firearms, ammunition nabbed from Penticton property in midday theft

RCMP say the firearms were located inside a detached garage, secured in a firearms safe

Most Read