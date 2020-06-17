Grade 12 graduation parade planned for Revelstoke

There will still be a graduation parade for the Grade 12 this year, although different to years previous due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 23, between 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the new graduates will be lined up in their caps and gowns near Begbie View Elementary. DJ Sternoff will be playing tunes during the event.

Revelstokians are invited to drive by the students and give them a honk and wave. Vehicle decorations are encouraged.

To participate in the parade, organizers are asking vehicles to meet at the library parking lot on 605 Campbell Ave. Volunteers will direct cars from there to the parade route to minimize congestion.

No bikes or pedestrians will be allowed due to safety and organizers ask recreational users to avoid Begbie View Elementary school grounds during the event.

Organizers are also asking for Revelstokians to put candles in their windows on June 23 to celebrate the Grad Class of 2020.

Organizers said the event meets the guidelines for distancing set up by the province to make sure it’s a safe event. According to the B.C. recommendations, gathering of more than 50 people are not permitted.

