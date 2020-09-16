Grants being accepted for Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program

The opened spillway on Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Myles Williamson)

The priority this year is the North Columbia Region

Grant applications for projects in the North Columbia Region, which includes Revelstoke and Golden, are a priority in this years Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program.

Each year the program’s Columbia region board approves funding for projects that help conserve and enhance fish and wildlife across the region.

In 2020–2021, the FWCP approved approximately $5.5 million for 43 projects across the region and these are now being delivered by First Nations, consultants, agencies, stewardship groups, and others.

To apply for a grant, review the program’s action plan for the Columbia region, develop a project idea and submit an online application go to fwcp.ca/apply-for-funding.

There is an online grant information session Thursday Oct. 1 from 1-2:30 p.m. RSVP to fwcp@bchydro.com.

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program is a partnership between BC Hydro, the province, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and public stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams.

