Grants being accepted for Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program

The priority this year is the North Columbia Region

The opened spillway on Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Myles Williamson)

Grant applications for projects in the North Columbia Region, which includes Revelstoke and Golden, are a priority in this years Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program.

Each year the program’s Columbia region board approves funding for projects that help conserve and enhance fish and wildlife across the region.

In 2020–2021, the FWCP approved approximately $5.5 million for 43 projects across the region and these are now being delivered by First Nations, consultants, agencies, stewardship groups, and others.

To apply for a grant, review the program’s action plan for the Columbia region, develop a project idea and submit an online application go to fwcp.ca/apply-for-funding.

There is an online grant information session Thursday Oct. 1 from 1-2:30 p.m. RSVP to fwcp@bchydro.com.

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program is a partnership between BC Hydro, the province, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and public stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
United Way Southern Interior child safety program expands

Just Posted

Grants being accepted for Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program

The priority this year is the North Columbia Region

LETTER: Hay Rd. development should be approved

The project will provide attainable housing for mid to high income people looking to buy a home

No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

The resort noted the plans are preliminary and could change

UPDATE: Nelson man found safe after vehicle left abandoned in Galena Bay ferry line up

Police looking for anyone with information to come forward in search of Rodney Hawkins

Revelstoke mayor addresses anti-Hay Rd. development pamphlet

The pamphlet calls for people to oppose the Hay Rd. development and calls for responsible planning

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

North Okanagan’s screams silenced by COVID-19

Annual Field of Screams plug pulled due to expected second wave amid pandemic

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Mandatory temperature screening for Kelowna airport passengers

Passengers who exhibit a temperature higher than 38 C will not be allowed to board their flights

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Chilliwack woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

Rapattack firefighters from Shuswap take on World’s Toughest Race

Training of past and present Salmon Arm-based crew helps them complete gruelling Fiji challenge

Fire sparked at Okanagan apartment in manhunt for wanted man

Sighting of man matching description of man wanted in Shuswap stabbing case leads to heavy police presence

Most Read