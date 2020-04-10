A vehicle in the gratitude parade sends a positive message to the city’s essential workers on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Contributed)

Gratitude parade offers thanks and support to Salmon Arm’s essential workers

Outing organized by Shuswap’s Dr’Agonize dragon boat team

One-hundred and sixty tires rolled in unison on Thursday, April 8, as drivers made their way through Salmon Arm to say “thank you” to the city’s essential workers.

This “gratitude parade” through Salmon Arm was organized by the Dr’Agonize dragon boat team led by Diane Cadden. The 40 vehicles involved were decorated with hearts and thank-you signs, ribbons and flags, their drivers honking their horns as they drove by locations in the community where essential workers are still on the job. Their route included Shuswap Lake General Hospital, Bastion Place, medical clinics, labs and the RCMP and ambulance buildings.

Parade participants also showed their appreciation to businesses that have stayed open to supply essentials to residents through the lockdown related to COVID-19.

Drivers in the gratitude parade get ready to roll on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Contributed)

Participants in the gratitude parade make their way by Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Contributed)

