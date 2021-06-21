Group bikes to Revelstoke to fight cystic fibrosis

The genetic disease that limits the ability to breathe over time as the lungs fill with mucus

Left to right. Matt Warburton, Norm Shearing and Dave Kelly biked a round trip from Vancouver to Revelstoke this month to raise funds for cystic fibrosis. (Contributed)

A group biked to Revelstoke to this month to raise money for cystic fibrosis.

The trio biked did the round trip from Vancouver, which is roughly 1,300 km. While in Revelstoke, the cycle crew — known as Rule 5 — met with family and individuals that have the genetic disease that limits the ability to breathe over time as the lungs fill with mucus.

Approximately 4,200 Canadians have the disease, according to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

While there have been numerous medical break through to treat the illness — such as the drug Trikafta — which not only stops the degeneration of the lungs, but attempts to drastically increase their function.

The drug has yet to be approved in Canada, but when it is it could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada has launched a petition, urging the province to approve Trikafta. The agency also suggestions people to write a letter to their MLA.

