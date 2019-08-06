Growls and hugs for Aug 7

Keystone basin, RCMP, and Le Marche

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to The Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Keystone Basin

Thank you for existing. The flowers are beautiful at the moment. Paintbrushes, arnica, towheaded babies just to name a few. If ever a meadow was made for prancing, this is it. Or biking.

La Marche

You’re the reason I live in Revelstoke. Cheese. Beautiful, beautiful cheese. Don’t ever change.

RCMP

Thank you for keeping our community safe. You have a job I do not think I could do as I don’t like confrontations. And the sight of blood makes me woozy.

Friends

Ever since moving to Revelstoke, people keep coming to visit. I tell myself they’re here to see me, however, that’s probably not true. They never came when I lived in Edson and refused to stop even when they were passing through. Too busy, they said. Hmph!

Roundabouts

My goodness. A simple circle seems to cause so much trouble for drivers. Please, please stop yielding to drivers trying to enter the roundabout. You’re not being polite. You’re being annoying.

Naps

Nothing beats a good nap. Simple. Lovely. And pure. Mmm…You know, never mind my work. I’m going to bed. Night!

 

