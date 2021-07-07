Habitat for Humanity's upcoming bottle drive will help keep the affordable home ownership program running. (Emily Gilbert/Whidbey News-Times)

Habitat for Humanity hosts Kelowna bottle drive

The fundraiser will help build affordable and safe houses for people in need

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is calling on Kelowna and West Kelowna residents to skip the depot and donate their bottles to ReStore locations instead.

The charity will be hosting a bottle drive on Saturday, July 10, to help keep its affordable homeownership program running. Habitat for Humanity volunteers will be collecting bottles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ReStore locations in Kelowna and West Kelowna. The Kelowna ReStore is located on 2092 Enterprise Way and the West Kelowna ReStore is located on 1793 Ross Road.

“Your bottles build houses for people who are in need of safe and affordable housing. Therefore, I want everyone to donate their bottles,” said Danielle Smith, director of resource development at Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

READ MORE: Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

READ MORE: Morning Start: Apple pie comes from England

CommunityfundraiserRecycling

Previous story
Help a Kelowna elementary school get a new playground

Just Posted

A lightning strike. (File photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Shuswap region

Virginia Thompson spoke on the steps of City Hall July 7 to update the community about Old Growth Revylution’s upcoming actions. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
No more ‘Miss Goody Two-shoes’: Revelstokians against old growth logging block forest service road

Whatsuprevy.ca aims to be a place for people to go an find all of the food and drink specials in Revelstoke in once convenient location. It was created by Brendan Watt. (Contributed)
New website aims to put all Revelstoke dining specials in one place

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Apple pie comes from England