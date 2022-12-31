Penticton incorporated as a district municipality in 1908. On Dec. 31, 2022, the city turns 114 years old.
Happy Birthday, Penticton! Municipality turns 114 on New Year’s Eve
The district municipality later became a city in May 1948
New Year’s Eve will be extra special in Penticton this year – for the 114th time.
Dec. 31 marks the 114th anniversary of Penticton becoming a district municipality.
Penticton had a population of 600 upon incorporation in 1908.
It later became a city in May 1948.
