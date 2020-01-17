Have your say on what it takes raising toddlers in Revelstoke

The study started collecting data last summer and is expected to continue until at least May

A pilot study is seeking parents to explain their experiences of raising a toddler in Revelstoke.

The Toddler Development Instrument (TDI) is a questionnaire for parents and caregivers of children between one and 2-years-old. It asks about the early experiences and environments of the children, their caregivers and their families. It includes questions about family, home and the community, as well as the supports and barriers families experience within these environments.

“This study is important because there’s a gap in information on the early years,” said Kira Koepke, research project coordinator.

Some examples of the questions include: how often does this child play outdoors and how much screen time does this child get per day?

Answers will provide researchers with data on what’s missing in Revelstoke, what’s working and how to better support families.

“It gives us an idea of what support families are getting now and what we need to focus on moving forward,” said Tracy Spannier, the Revelstoke coordinator on the project.

Other communities taking part in the study include: Richmond, Powell River, Campbell River and Castlegar.

The study started collecting data last summer and is expected to continue until at least May.

For a number of years, Revelstoke has taken part in a similar study called the Early Development Instrument that measures vulnerability amongst children when they enter kindergarten.

There will be a TDI workshop open to the public at the Community Centre on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

If interested in participating in the study, contact Tracey Spannier at revelstokeecd@gmail.com.

