Healing in community: Peer support group expanding in Revelstoke

A peer support group is expanding in Revelstoke.

Caylan Barber works as a counsellor in town, but said she finds there is a need for peer support as well, being part of a community can be healing.

She is working alongside Kelsey Adam, who started the project with Taha Attia long before Barber joined in.

“I have lived experience with mental health and addiction, I found the resources difficult to access so I wanted to create a resource where we could help those who are struggling and/or marginalized,” Adam said, in an email.

Barber said that peer support is more important now than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic takes a toll on mental health.

“Now is a time we get to come together, and start healing together the potentially long term effects of COVID on mental health,” she said.

At the moment there is a virtual general support meeting every Monday evening, however the society is planning other groups such as a post concussion support group, a parenting support group as well as others that have been identified as gaps including an LGBTQ+, a no step recovery/harm reduction and BIPOC.

A major goal of the society is to make mental health something okay to talk about day-to-day.

The society is supported by the Canadian Mental Health Association, Columbia Basin Trust, Revelstoke Credit Union, Revelstoke Community Foundation, Community Foundations, Revelstoke District Health Foundation and the Revelstoke Community Forestry fund.

For more information see Revelstoke Peer Support on Facebook or contact Barber at info@mountainsidewellness.ca

