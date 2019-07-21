Hespeler had connection to Mennonite migration

Home in Summerland was built in 1907, moved when the highway was changed

When the Summerland Hill was created in 1955, the Hespeler home had to be moved.

Hon. William Hespeler (1830-1921) was Canada’s Commissioner of Immigration and Agriculture. He assisted with the immigration of 7,000 Mennonites to Manitoba in the 1870s.

The Hespeler home was built in 1907 and the property named the Eberstein Ranch.

Prior to highway construction, the home was moved to Front Bench Road.

In 1969, it was destroyed by fire.

