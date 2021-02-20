Historic 1907 building still a Summerland landmark

Intersection of Main Street and Victoria Road has seen numerous business changes over the years

Much of Summerland’s downtown has gone through changes since the late 1940s, but the building at the corner of what is now Main Street and Victoria Road North remains a landmark in the community.

The building, constructed in 1907 for the Summerland Supply Co., is the oldest commercial building in Summerland.

In 2015, it was designated as a historically significant building. Over the years, it has been the home of many businesses, including retail clothing stores, flower stores, a photography studio, a real estate office and more.

The second storey was once used as a school classroom in 1908 for high school students while a new school building was under construction.

Across the street from this building, the former 76 Gasoline service station site has also seen other uses over the years.

It is best remembered as the Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store. Jerry and Edith Hallquist and their family opened the store on Oct. 20, 1949 and over the years it was one of Summerland’s top attractions.The building was expanded in 1963.

Many Okanagan residents still remember the Crazy Days sales, which were introduced in the 1970s. An estimated 4,000 people would pass through the store during the week-long sales events.

The Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store closed its doors in 1996. Today, the Summerland Home Hardware store and Summerland Physiotherapy and Sports Care operate out of the location.

The small Smith and Henry building at the left of the picture is no longer standing. In its place, the Beanery Cafe is at that location.

The buildings in Summerland do not represent the only changes to the downtown. Even the street names have been changed.

In the 1920s and 1930s, Victoria Road was known as Hastings Street and Main Street was known as Granville Avenue.

