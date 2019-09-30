Historic hall was located at Peach Orchard Campground in Summerland

Ellison Hall was officially opened in October, 1911

The Ellison Hall building was located at Peach Orchard Campground, then called Old Orchard Park, Old Peach Orchard Park or simply Our Park.

The hall was officially opened by Finance Minister Price Ellison on Oct. 20, 1911.

The park itself had been purchased by the District of Summerland from the Development Company on Oct. 7, 1907 and was one of Summerland’s first expenditures.

Ellison Hall was the location for many of the earliest fall fairs in Summerland.

