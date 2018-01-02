Dallas Arcand, the world champion of Aboriginal Hoop Dance, will perform in Revelstoke during the Carousel of Nations on Feb. 3, at the Community Centre. (Submitted)

‘Hoop Master’ to headline performances at Carousel of Nations

World champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand to perform at celebration of multiculturalism on Feb. 3

A world champion Aboriginal hoop dancer is headlining this year’s entertainment at the Carousel of Nations.

Dallas Arcand, of the Alexander Plains Cree Nation near Edmonton, Alta., will perform at the Revelstoke Community Centre on Feb. 3, as part of the Revelstoke Multicultural Society’s event.

He will also be offering a talk about hoop dancing during a Speaker Series, which is planned to be part of the Carousel of Nations.

Arcand is a three-time world champion in hoop dance. He has performed at two Olympic Games: Vancouver in 2010 and London in 2012.

“The Hoop Dance has made me into an athlete, choreographer, healer, storyteller, craftsman, composer, musician, teacher and a three-time World Hoop Dance Champion,” says Arcand. “As a Hoop Dancer, I also needed to learn and know my history and the history and evolution of the dance, the language, and our culture.”

Arcand has been a world-class hoop dancer for more than two decades and has performed in eight countries.

“What keeps me going are those new experiences and the evolution that my career continues to offer. I understand that this is my purpose and gift. I beleive this is what I’ve been put on this Earth to do,” he says. “After 24 years in this business, I have been humbly referred to as the Hoop Master. It’s been a worldly, spiritual and educational journey of selft-discipline and of guidance through ceremony and practice.”

Arcand is also a talented musician – singer and flutist – and an in-demand motivational speaker.

Entertainment at the Carousel of Nations will also include Kokoma, a Vancouver-based African dance and drum performance company; the Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band; and local folk and bluegrass artist Denis Severino.

The Carousel of Nations is a popular event, with more than 1,000 people attending in 2017. The event is a celebration of multiculturalism in Revelstoke.

Organizers says additional entertainment, speakers and food vendors for this year’s event will be announced soon.

 

