Great options for hopeful employees at career fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Career Fair is taking place at the Rutland Centennial Hall

Rutland Centennial hall is a buzz with new job prospects and excited employers accepting resumes.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair filled the hall with a diverse spread of employers from different industries.

Representatives of The Hamlets, residential care in B.C. and Alberta, Debra Saunders and Kathie Stuart were hiring for all positions in the Penticton community as well as throughout the rest of the provinces.

“We are looking for care aids and nurses,” said Stuart, scheduler for The Hamlets.

“We really need a pool of 10 to 15 care aids as well as four or five nurses as well as maintenance and housekeeping.”

The women said that they have had several resume’s dropped off and said they feel optimistic that they found some good candidates.

“It’s packed in here.. there are a lot of great jobs here as well,” said one man looking for employment.

“I’m here looking for a new job because I was working as a carpenter and then I had a work related injury about a year and a half ago,” said another man looking for a new career path.

Emil Anderson Construction is looking to hire labourers and equipment operators for construction work in town as well as out of town.

“There are lots of people and it’s a good spot for people to come prepared looking for work,” said Mike Lines, project manager.

“There are definitely lots of prospects and I have a lot of resume’s so far.”

One web developer said she felt hopeful that she would find a new employer at the career fair.

“I’m looking for something similar to that (web developer)… there are a lot of great companies here,” she said.

Interior Health Authority was at the fair looking to do a big hire.

“We are looking for everything at the moment, from physicians, nurses and community health care workers all the way down to support services,” said Cassandra Ritchie, recruiter.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair took place April 11 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

