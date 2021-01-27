Hospice Society thanks contributors to Hospice on Wheels cart

Theresa Hamilton restocks the Hospice on Wheels Cart, an initiative started by the society when volunteers could no longer make in-person visits to Mt. Cartier Court due to the pandemic. (Submitted/Hospice Society)

Last year the Revelstoke Hospice Society introduced Hospice on Wheels to Mt. Cartier Court.

The comfort cart, allowed the society to offer simple comforts while volunteers were unable to visit inside facilities due to the pandemic.

The cart was filled with donated goods such as literature, tea and snacks, many of which were donated by the Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store or purchased with support from the Revelstoke Community Foundation.

For more information on the hospice society or if you know someone who could use extra palliative or bereavement support, contact Theresa Hamilton at 250-837-5523.

Donation